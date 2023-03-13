Will Gary Lineker return to BBC? Report suggests MOTD anchor could be back after controversial suspension last week

According to The Telegraph, Gary Lineker could be back hosting the Match of the Day show as early as next week.

The Englishman, who has been hosting the show since 1999, didn't appear on this weekend's show after his comments regarding the UK government's illegal immigration policy caused outrage across the political world.

The likes of Ian Wright and Alan Shearer also didn't appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker. The programme lasted only 20 minutes, and it contained brief highlights of the weekend's games. There were no analyst or host present in the studio for the show.

UK Prime Minister addresses Gary Lineker controversy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sanuk addressed the controversy surrounding former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker. The former player is one of the most popular sports personalities in the UK, and his words make a big impact.

Sunak said about the Gary Lineker saga:

"As Prime Minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats. While that process is ongoing, it is important that we maintain perspective, particularly given the seriousness of the issue at hand. Forty-five thousand people crossed the channel illegally in the past two years, many of whom have been exploited or trafficked by criminal gangs, putting their lives in danger."

He added:

"We need to break this cycle of misery once and for all and the policy we set out this week I believe aims to do just that. It is not only the fair and moral thing to do, it is also the compassionate thing to do. There are no easy answers to solving this problem, but I believe leadership is about taking the tough decisions to fix problems. I know not everyone will always agree, but I do believe this is fair and right."

Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Lineker will be back to host the MOTD show on BBC next weekend.

