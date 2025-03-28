"Will get better with age and keep growing in confidence" - Coach compares Chelsea bound star to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

Soon-to-be Chelsea winger Geovany Quenda was compared to Barcelona teenage star Lamine Yamal by a Sporting Lisbon coach. He made his debut for the senior side in August 2024, aged just 17.

The Portuguese attacker has been deployed in a variety of positions but largely plays on the right as an attacker. This season, he has made 44 appearances across all competitions, collecting two goals and eight assists.

Yamal, meanwhile, has been an absolute revelation for Barcelona and the Spain national side. He burst onto the scene last season under Xavi Hernandez and has now become a key player for club and country. The 17-year-old has bagged 13 goals and 17 assists in 39 games for La Blaugrana in 2024-25.

Tiago Teixeira drew comparisons between the duo, highlighting their contributions at a young age. He said (via The Athletic):

“I see similarities with Lamine Yamal. Both of them started playing senior football at 16, 17. Yamal is already playing for Spain but Quenda has just been called up by Portugal for the first time and I’m certain he’s going to be a regular in the national team for years to come, and a star of the Champions League. He will get better with age and keep growing in confidence. He has everything he needs.”

Geovany Quenda is set to join Chelsea in the summer of 2026 after the Blues signed him for a reported fee of €48 million. Manchester United were also interested in the player but were eventually beaten to it by the Londoners.

Chelsea looking to sign player previously linked with Barcelona: Reports

Williams could be on the move.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. According to TBR Football, the Blues are keen on adding the Spaniard to their squad.

This comes after the 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona back in the summer. Williams was courted extensively after his impressive outings for Spain in the World Cup, but eventually decided to stay with the Basque side.

Barcelona may not go back for him now, as Raphinha has emerged as an excellent contributor for Hansi Flick's side. The Brazilian has been brilliant this season, bagging 27 goals and 20 assists in just 42 games.

He could be an excellent addition to a Chelsea squad that have struggled for contributions from their wingers this season, especially down the left. Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto have mostly been used there but the duo have combined for just five goals in the league.

