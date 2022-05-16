"Will get it over the line" - Phil Jagielka makes bold claim about the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Everton and England centre-back Phil Jagielka has backed Manchester City to edge Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens have picked up 90 points from 37 matches and are four clear of the Reds, who have a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to win their match away to Southampton on 17 May, though it could prove to be a tricky encounter.

Should they pick up all three points, only one point will separate the two teams heading into the final matches of the league season on 22 May. However, if the Reds lose, City's coronation will be confirmed.

While the margins are incredibly slim, Jagielka believes Manchester City will clinch the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool. The central defender recently made an appearance on Sky Sports and was asked if the title race would go into the final day. He responded (from 3:07):

"Yeah, I think so."

Jagielka was also questioned about whether he thought there could be drama on the last day that may see the Reds overtake the Citizens. The 39-year-old replied:

"I don't think so. I think Man City will get it over the line. Obviously, I'm bound to say that."

The Stoke City defender notably spent 12 years with Liverpool's arch-rivals Everton before leaving them in 2019 to join Sheffield United.

Manchester City draw 2-2 with West Ham United to hand Liverpool a lifeline

With the Reds taking on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 14 May, Manchester City had the chance to go one step further in closing out the title race. A win on their trip to West Ham United would've put Guardiola's men six points clear in addition to improving their goal difference.

However, the visitors found themselves 2-0 down after 45 minutes of play on 15 May thanks to a brace from Jarrod Bowen. Jack Grealish halved the deficit with a deflected finish shortly after the break while Vladimir Coufal's own goal brought Manchester City back on level terms.

They also had a chance to seal the game when Craig Dawson brought down Gabriel Jesus inside the penalty area. However, Lukasz Fabianski saved Riyad Mahrez's penalty to ensure his side got a share of the spoils.

City will now hope to beat Aston Villa on the final matchday to secure a fourth Premier League title in five seasons. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be focused on beating Southampton to reduce the deficit and do all they can against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day.

