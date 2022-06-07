"Will be gutted" - Paul Robinson slams national team manager for making 'excuses' after dropping Manchester United star

Former EFL Cup winner Paul Robinson believes Manchester United custodian David de Gea will be "gutted" after being left out of the Spain squad.

La Roja head coach Luis Enrique didn't pick de Gea for the side's ongoing UEFA Nations League fixtures. When questioned about the United goalie's absence, he stated that he needed a goalkeeper who could "start the play" and transmit "peace and calmness."

Enrique didn't seem to see these in de Gea and ultimately picked Unai Simon, David Raya and Robert Sanchez to fill the three goalkeeper spots in his squad.

Robinson, who was part of the last Tottenham Hotspur side to win a major trophy, felt de Gea's distribution was an "excuse" used by many managers. He told Football Insider about Enrique's decision to leave out the Manchester United No. 1:

“I’ve heard it said about de Gea before. I have always heard managers use that excuse as an easy way out of a hard decision. Personally, I don’t think his distribution is that bad. It is not one of the best but it has improved and got better in recent years.”

The Englishman added that de Gea will be gutted as he was one of the best performers in a poor Manchester United side during the 2021-22 season:

“I think de Gea has been top class this season. I certainly wouldn’t leave him out of the Spain team because of doubts over his distribution. De Gea will be gutted because he’s had such a good season at Man United. He’s been the best player in a struggling team.”

Robinson concluded by reasoning that Enrique expects his goalkeepers to act as an extra outfield player, stating:

“Luis Enrique wants to play a certain way. Goalkeepers are not there just to keep the ball out of the net anymore. They have to be an extra outfield player, if you like. It really is a matter of personal choice and personal opinion.”

De Gea has 45 international caps but last played for Spain in their 1-0 Nations League defeat against Ukraine in October 2020. He was on the bench for the entirety of their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign last summer as well.

David de Gea was among the only good performers in a dismal season for Manchester United

Manchester United endured their worst Premier League campaign statistically during the 2021-22 club season.

They ended with just 58 points, their lowest tally in the Premier League era, and could only finish a lowly sixth in the standings. The Red Devils also exited the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League prematurely.

Manchester United struggled with problems across the pitch, with Cristiano Ronaldo and de Gea their only reasonably consistent performers. The Spaniard, despite shipping 66 goals in 46 matches across competitions, often kept his side in games with some fantastic saves.

De Gea also won the club's Players' Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

