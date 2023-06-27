"Will join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea star will leave club and join Saudi giants

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is heading to Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr where he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romano says that Ziyech is joining the Saudi giants and that all required documents for the deal have been signed. He tweeted:

"Chelsea and Al Nassr have signed all the documents to complete Hakim Ziyech deal. Medical tests pending then Ziyech will join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr."

It brings an end to what has been a disappointing spell for Ziyech at Stamford Bridge. The Moroccan arrived as one of Europe's most creative attackers from Ajax but failed to hit the heights many anticipated.

The 30-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 games at Chelsea. He struggled to secure a starting berth season after season following his arrival in 2020. The winger only started nine of 24 games this past campaign, contributing three assists.

Ziyech will now join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, becoming the latest high-profile arrival in the Middle East. He follows his former Blues teammates N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), and Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli) out of Europe.

Ronaldo's Al-Alami missed out on the Saudi Pro League title last season despite signing the legendary forward. They finished second behind Al Ittihad who have signed Karim Benzema and Kante.

Hence, Al Nassr are looking to mount a more impressive title challenge this time around. Ziyech is set to become provider for Cristiano Ronaldo who did impress after moving to Mrsool Park in January. The Portuguese icon bagged 14 goals in 19 games across competitions.

Chelsea attacker sided with Lionel Messi in his debate with Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea attacker Pulisic prefers Lionel Messi.

Christian Pulisic gave his take on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate that has dominated football year after year. The Chelsea forward spoke in 2018 and admitted that he held the Argentine icon in higher regard (via ESPN):

"Nothing against Ronaldo because I've seen it first hand, he's an unbelievable player. It's not an easy one [who is better], but I would say Messi because growing up he was always my favourite."

Pulisic grew up as a Manchester United fan so his opinion is intriguing since Ronaldo is a Red Devils icon. The Portuguese legend has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest, winning titles in England, Spain, and Italy. He has scored 715 goals and provided 225 assists in 968 club games.

Meanwhile, Messi finally fulfilled his dream of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. It's this accomplishment that many now point to when trying to argue which of the legendary duo is better.

The Argentine hero has bagged 710 goals and provided 339 assists in 875 club games. He has won titles in France and Spain but the World Cup is the prize he yearned for most.

