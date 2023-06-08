"Will join Inter Miami", "PSG in town to send Messi off" - Fans react as Neymar Jr and Juventus star were spotted at NBA Finals in Miami

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba were spotted courtside as the Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals. Fans are now reacting to the superstar football duo's presence.

Both the Brazilian and the Frenchman are two of the most skilled players in world football. However, both superstars have struggled with injuries this season.

Neymar had his season cut short after having to undergo ankle surgery earlier this year. The attacker scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before his injury.

Pogba, meanwhile, has suffered from recurring injury issues. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year and has played very little for Juventus throughout the course of the season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made 10 appearances this campaign across competitions.

Fans, though, reacted to the duo's presence, as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Both will join inter Miami with Messi."

Another claimed:

"PSG in town to send Messi off."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Paul Pogba and Neymar were spotted in the latest NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets:

PSG superstar Neymar sent a heartwarming message to Lionel Messi as the Argentine joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. Messi recently played his final game for the Parisian club against Clermont Foot.

Neymar sent a heartwarming message to his former teammate. The duo shared the pitch 206 times during their careers and had great chemistry on and off the field.

The Brazilian wrote on Instagram:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

The Argentine reacted, writing under the post as a comment:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

With the move to Inter Miami, Messi's illustrious run in European football comes to an end. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner performs in the MLS.

