"Will leave Liverpool this summer" - Fabrizio Romano says 3 clubs are interested in signing 27-year-old star valued at €17 million

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that three clubs are interested in signing Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino.

Romano added that the 27-year-old is valued at around €17 million by the Reds. He wrote on Twitter:

"Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool this summer, plan hasn’t changed. Three clubs have opened talks to explore potential permanent move - Minamino’s gonna decide soon. #LFC"

The Italian journalist added:

"Price tag for Minamino deal will be around €17m."

Romano didn't mention who the three clubs linked to Minamino were. However, he notably revealed to CaughtOffside earlier this month that Leeds United were interested in the Japanese international. The Reds are reportedly waiting for the Peacocks to submit an official proposal.

It's worth noting that current Leeds boss Jesse Marsch worked with Minamino during their time together at Red Bull Salzburg.

The forward has also been linked with a few other clubs. As per a report from This is Anfield, the likes of AS Monaco, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in securing Minamino's signature.

Should he leave, the Japanese will become the second forward to depart Anfield, with Divock Origi already on his way out. The Reds could also lose Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. However, the club have already signed Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez as a new face upfront.

Takumi Minamino contributed to Liverpool's success during the 2021-22 season

Minamino made only 24 appearances for Liverpool during the 2021-22 club season. His playing time was largely limited to FA Cup and EFL Cup matches and he shone in both tournaments.

The forward scored four times in five EFL Cup matches and then went on to net three goals in four FA Cup matches as the Reds won both titles. However, Minamino didn't play in the final of either competition.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Takumi Minamino was responsible for 30% of the goals Liverpool scored during their domestic cup double last season (7) Takumi Minamino was responsible for 30% of the goals Liverpool scored during their domestic cup double last season (7) 🏆 Takumi Minamino was responsible for 30% of the goals Liverpool scored during their domestic cup double last season (7) https://t.co/Vip52Ogznu

Overall, the Japanese has played just 55 times for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining in the 2020 winter transfer window. He has scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in those games, while averaging around 41 minutes per appearance.

Apart from his twin domestic cup triumphs this year, Minamino also helped Liverpool win their maiden Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

