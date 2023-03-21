Will Lionel Messi continue at PSG after boos from fans? Fabrizio Romano drops massive claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is waiting to arrive at a decision on his future after boos from fans, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year as he is in the final four months of his contract at the Parc des Princes. With fans booing the 35-year-old ahead of the Parisians' 2-0 Ligue 1 loss against Rennes on Sunday (March 19), there are alarms about his future.

Operating in a creative role under Parisian boss Christophe Galtier in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, the diminutive Argentine has found a new lease of life. So far, he has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano provided insight into Messi's situation at PSG ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He wrote:

"From what I know, PSG have already made a contract proposal to Leo and he's waiting to make a decision based on the club's project, the head coach and more key details for the next season. It's currently up to the player and his father Jorge."

Ever since PSG's 3-0 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage of the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign, he has been scapegoated by the ultras. It remains to be seen whether the ensuing treatment will affect the left-footed attacker's decision.

Apart from Barcelona, a host of Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League clubs have expressed an interest in snapping up the forward.

Messi is next expected to be in action for the Parisians in their Ligue 1 home clash against 10th-placed Olympique Lyon on Sunday (April 2).

PSG fans slammed for booing Lionel Messi

Speaking to Jijantes FC, Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto hit out at PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi in their recent game. He elaborated:

"You can't understand why... he is having a good season in Paris, scoring a lot of goals, assisting too. They've taken it out on him because of the elimination [from the Champions League], but he's a spectacular player and it's very bad that a player of his level is treated in this way. We're going to treat him very well here if he comes."

Prior to his Bosman move to Paris, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Blaugrana lift a whopping 35 trophies, scoring 672 goals.

