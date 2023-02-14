Will Lionel Messi extend PSG contract? Journalist provides fresh update ahead of crunch UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is yet to agree an extension with the club. Fabrizio Romano reported after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that the Argentine has a verbal agreement in place to extend his stay.

However, the contract hasn't been signed yet, which has led to growing uncertainty. Reports recently emerged that Messi has doubts about extending his stay in the French capital.

L'Equipe journalist Florent Torchut has now provided an important update regarding the Argentine's stay at the club. He reported that Messi's entourage, including the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's father, Jorge Messi, will meet with the club's leaders to discuss a potential extension.

The meeting is likely to happen after the first leg of PSG's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Florent Torchut @FlorentTorchut Les discussions entre #Messi & le #PSG devraient s'intensifier après le 8e aller face au Bayern. Son père doit revoir les dirigeants parisiens prochainement pour discuter de la durée du contrat et de son salaire. Leo Messi aimerait prolonger son aventure parisienne Les discussions entre #Messi & le #PSG devraient s'intensifier après le 8e aller face au Bayern. Son père doit revoir les dirigeants parisiens prochainement pour discuter de la durée du contrat et de son salaire. Leo Messi aimerait prolonger son aventure parisienne

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 after his exit from Barcelona. The Argentine had a season to forget in his first year at the club, scoring only 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games.

Messi's form, however, has been much better this season. He has scored 15 goals and has provided 14 assists in 25 games this term.

Christophe Galtier's team are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 54 points from 23 games and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

They are also in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will take on Bayern Munich next at the Parc des Princes on February 14.

Kylian Mbappe might join Lionel Messi and Neymar in PSG's attack to face Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2: Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has been out of action since PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on February 1. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner suffered a hamstring injury and has been sidelined as a result.

The French superstar, however, has since returned to training and was present in the team's practice sessions for the last two days. Mbappe could line-up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in PSG's attack for the clash against Bayern Munich.

Christophe Galtier recently claimed that he is yet to make a final decision on the Frenchman's participation against Bayern. He said:

"We'll see tomorrow morning. There will be a discussion with the medical staff. As of now, I don't know if Kylian will be in the squad. If he will be (in the squad), he will be there to play, not to scare Bayern Munich."

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Galtier on whether Mbappé will be available: "We'll see tomorrow morning. There will be a discussion with the medical staff. As of now, I don't know if Kylian will be in the squad. If he will be (in the squad), he will be there to play, not to scare Bayern Munich" Galtier on whether Mbappé will be available: "We'll see tomorrow morning. There will be a discussion with the medical staff. As of now, I don't know if Kylian will be in the squad. If he will be (in the squad), he will be there to play, not to scare Bayern Munich" https://t.co/NRWWAwLulK

