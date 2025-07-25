Will Lionel Messi feature for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati? Javier Mascherano provides fitness update

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has reported that Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will join the group training later this week. He claimed that the Argentine was out with 'normal fatigue', hinting that the Barcelona legend is not injured.

Ad

Mascherano spoke to the media ahead of the FC Cincinnati match on Saturday, July 26. He said that the plan was to give Messi and Alba enough rest, as they had not trained all week. The two players skipped the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star match on July 23. The Inter Miami players could face a one-game ban unless a medical report is submitted.

However, the manager hopes to have them available for the game on Saturday. He said (via World Soccer Talk):

Ad

Trending

“This week was a long one for us. We took advantage of it after the number of matches and trips we had in both June and July to help the players recover. Part of the plan was that only today, both him (Messi) and Jordi will rejoin group training, as they haven’t trained with the group during the week.”

Ad

“He showed normal fatigue from the number of matches and minutes he’s been playing. Players always have discomfort, especially when playing every three days. Fortunately, today he’ll rejoin training, and we hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on both of them for tomorrow’s match.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber spoke about Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, hinting that the league will take action. However, he also added that Inter Miami did not get a break like other teams because of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

USMNT legend hits out at Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

Alexi Lalas was furious with Lionel Messi for skipping the MLS All-Star game. The USMNT legend claimed that the Argentine should have thought about it while penning his contract at Inter Miami. He said on his State of the Union podcast (via GOAL):

“Messi, we all know more than any player in Major League Soccer history has incredible leverage. And you signed the contract. If you did not like the contract at the time, you should have changed it - with that leverage if you could. And if you can't, then don't sign the contract if you're not going to live up to it. This is a contractual obligation, and MLS and Inter Miami are paying you a boatload of money, and Apple for that matter, are paying you a boatload of money."

Lionel Messi also missed the 2024 MLS All-Star match after picking up an injury at the Copa America final. He played his first Inter Miami match a day after the 2023 MLS All-Star game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More