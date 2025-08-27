Will Lionel Messi feature for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup S/F? Report provides update ahead of clash against Orlando City

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales has confirmed that Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba trained on Tuesday, August 26. However, he added that whether they will be available for their Leagues Cup clash against Orlando City remains to be seen.

The Herons will face Orlando City at the Chase Stadium in Leagues Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is recovering from a muscle injury and missed their last two games. He didn't feature in their 2-1 win over Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba suffered a knee injury in the clash. Both of them missed Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against DC United in the MLS on the weekend. In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Javier Morales said (via Goal):

“Jordi and Leo trained today; they did well, but we have to wait. With these kinds of injuries, you have to see how they feel later. Hopefully, we’ll be able to count on them."

Defender Noah Allen, meanwhile, said:

“He looks sharp. Messi is always hungry, like a 21-year-old kid, and he’ll want to play. He’s in good shape, and even when injured, he stays in the gym and keeps working hard."

Lionel Messi last featured for the Herons as a substitute in their 3-1 win over LA Galaxy in the MLS on August 16. He also scored in the match. Overall, he's recorded 25 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions for Inter Miami this season.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano on rotations in Lionel Messi's absence after DC United clash

While Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba didn't feature against DC United on August 23, Javier Mascherano also decided to rest some other superstars. The likes of Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets started on the bench in the match. They came on in the second half and helped Inter Miami secure a 1-1 draw.

After the game, Mascherano was asked about his decision, and he answered:

“We’ve played 41 matches, we wanted to give other players a chance. We need the entire squad, it was a clear decision for us, and by the end of the match I believe it was the right one."

Notably, Mascherano will not be on the sidelines for the Herons in their Leagues Cup semi-final against Orlando City on Wednesday due to suspension. Assistant coach Javier Morales will fill in.

Orlando City, meanwhile, have beaten Inter Miami twice this season, with an aggregate scoreline of 7-1.

