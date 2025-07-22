Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup? AFA Chief Marketing Officer provides response

Argentine Football Association (AFA) Chief Marketing Officer Leandro Petersen has confirmed that Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite some concerns that he might retire prematurely, Messi will aim to lead La Albiceleste to World Cup glory one final time and retain the prestigious trophy.

Lionel Messi has been exceptional for the Argentina national team, recording 112 goals and 61 assists in 193 appearances across all competitions. The 38-year-old has been integral for his country in recent years, helping them win four trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

Despite still playing a key role for Argentina, Lionel Messi has yet to officially confirm his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The competition is set to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19 next summer.

However, Leandro Petersen recently made a bold revelation during the announcement of a new regional partnership between AFA and LuLu Financial Holdings in Dubai. He said (via Gulf News):

“Messi is physically in great shape. He’s had a very good season and will surely give the tournament a leap in quality. Argentina will not only be contenders — Messi will be one of the figures of the tournament."

He also praised Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, adding:

“The expectation is that Scaloni and his staff will remain for many more years. They are not just coaches — they are ambassadors of Argentine values across the world. Having someone like Scaloni, who represents those values so deeply, is an honour."

“Both Scaloni and Messi have shown the world that Argentina is more than just football — they are leaving a legacy on and off the field. Even when the day comes that they step away, what they’ve built will remain indelible.”

Lionel Messi's Argentina have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are at the top of the CONMEBOL standings with 35 points from 16 games. They will next face Venezuela on September 4.

"He transcends soccer" - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano hails Lionel Messi following 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls

Javier Mascherano has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after the latter scored two goals and provided one assist during Inter Miami's 5-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. The two sides locked horns in the MLS on Saturday, July 19.

Messi has been in red-hot form in recent weeks, netting six braces in his last seven MLS fixtures. The Argentine ace has now scored 24 goals and provided eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Mascherano stated (via MLS' official website):

"He transcends soccer. In the end, any fan of sports – of sports, not just of soccer – feels admiration for this class of athlete; Leo Messi, Michael Jordan in his time, Rafa Nadal – people who have transcended their sport. We are very privileged, those of us who get to work alongside him, to live all of this too."

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami in their next fixture against Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday, July 26.

