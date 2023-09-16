Will Lionel Messi play against Atlanta United? Journalist reveals surprise change in Inter Miami plans

Journalist Federico Bueno has reported that Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has not travelled with his team for their MLS clash at Atlanta United on Saturday (September 16).

The 36-year-old dazzled in Argentina's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win at home to Ecuador last week. With the game seemingly destined to end goalless in Buenos Aires, Messi curled in a sumptuous 78th-minute free-kick winner to give La Albiceleste all three points.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted before full-time due to fatigue. Messi travelled with the team for their next qualifier against Bolivia five days later but was not included in the matchday squad.

Despite their talismanic captain's absence, the reigning world champions won 3-0 to move to second in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Messi has arrived back in the United States ahead of Inter Miami's league clash at Atlanta. However, despite nursing no injury, the star did not travel to Atlanta, considering the Herons' busy upcoming schedule.

The David Beckham-co-owned side play eight games in the next 22 days - including the US Open Cup final on September 27 against Houston - before the next international break.

Bueno tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Finally Leo Messi did not travel to Atlanta. Although there is no recorded injury, the captain stretches his set for a string full of matches that includes the final of the US Open."

Expand Tweet

Notably in Messi's absence due to international commitments, Miami beat Kansas City 3-2 at home in the league. They're now unbeaten in 13 games across three competitions since the Argentine's arrival in July.

How has Lionel Messi fared at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a rousing start to life at MLS side Inter Miami. He arrived as a free agent two months ago following a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, having played the previous 17 seasons at Barcelona.

The diminutive magician introduced himself to the Miami faithful with a glorious 94th-minute free-kick winner as Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in a Leagues Cup group game.

Messi would go on to score in the next games - netting nine times and providing four assists - as the Herons won the inaugural competition for their first-ever trophy in their five-year history.

After providing a pair of assists in Inter Miami's US Open semifinal win at Cincinnati, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made a goalscoring debut in the MLS. He scored in the 2-0 win against New York FC, snapping the Herons' 11-game winless league run and lifting them off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi would contribute two assists in his next two league games before joining Argentina for their first two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.