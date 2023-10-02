Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami again this season amid injury concerns?

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has clarified that Lionel Messi will appear for his club before the end of the MLS season.

The Argentine icon missed his club's latest 1-1 draw against New York City on Saturday, September 30, after being sidelined for the 2-1 US Open Cup final defeat to Houston Dynamo on September 27.

Messi has struggled for fitness ever since returning from international duty in mid-September. He has appeared just once for Inter Miami after the international break, in the 4-0 win against Toronto FC on September 20.

Martino said (via MARCA) after Inter Miami's latest match:

"And yes, he will surely play before the end of the season. We will go match by match defining the situation to see at what point the medical department tells us that he is fit to play without taking risks."

Currently, fans are uncertain of the fitness issues plaguing the 36-year-old superstar. Only four guaranteed matches remain for the MLS outfit, the last of which is scheduled on October 21 against Charlotte.

Messi's troubles with injury seemingly began when Argentina defeated Bolivia 1-0 on September 7. After being substituted in the 89th minute of the match, the national team skipper sat out the following fixture against Ecuador on September 12.

It will be interesting to see whether Messi appears for Inter Miami before the season's closure.

Lionel Messi chooses next destination after Inter Miami contract completion - Reports

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has reportedly (via El Nacional) decided to join boyhood club Newell's Old Boys upon completion of his Inter Miami contract in 2025. After completing a successful trial with Barcelona as a 13-year-old, Messi departed the Rosario-based outfit.

A move to his hometown club would be the perfect ending to an incredible career.

Messi decided to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid rumors of a fairytale return to Camp Nou. Since joining Inter Miami, he has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances across competitions. He was pivotal to the side's Leagues Cup success, bagging 10 goals in the competition.

Before exiting Europe, Messi won three UEFA Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and two Ligue 1 crowns, among other honors. He went on to win the coveted World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar last year.