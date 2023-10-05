Will Lionel Messi play again this season? Tata Martino provides positive injury update after Inter Miami's 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino gave an update on Lionel Messi's injury status. The Major League Soccer side lost 4-1 at Chicago Fire on Wednesday (October 4) without their talismanic forward.

With two games left in the regular season, Martino was asked if Messi will play any part . The boss shared a positive update (as per GOAL):

“I think he’s getting closer to playing again. As we said, we’ll evaluate him tomorrow and Friday to see if he’s in condition (to play).

"The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form … we’ll see what’s most convenient ahead of the next game."

Adding that Messi is a difference-maker regardless of the team or league he plays in, Martino added:

"I suppose just like Barcelona in their moment, PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) in their moment, the Argentine national team in their moment, why wouldn’t we miss having the best player in the world? Even when we win, we miss him.”

Lionel Messi picked up his current injury while on international duty with Argentina last month.

Lionel Messi in race to win 8th Ballon d'Or award

Messi has made a wonderful start to life in the United States of America, helping Inter Miami win their first trophy in their short five-year history. The Argentine attacker has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions, helping Inter Miami win the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Earlier, he finished the 2022-23 season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a high by winning his second straight Ligue 1 title. He registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for the French giants.

His crowning glory came in December 2022 when Lionel Messi guided his national side to FIFA World triumph in Qatar. He won the Golden Ball (his second in the prestitigious event) for registering seven goals and three assists in seven games.