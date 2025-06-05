Will Lionel Messi start for Argentina against Chile? Journalist provides update ahead of World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi has been called up to Argentina’s national team as they prepare to take on Chile and Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month. The 37-year-old last featured for La Albiceleste in the World Cup qualifying match against Peru in November 2024. He missed out on the March internationals due to injury, but is fit and ready to represent his country this month.
Since the turn of the year, Lionel Messi has been strutting his stuff in the MLS, although Inter Miami have had a rollercoaster of a season.
Argentina will take on Chile on Thursday (June 5). According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi will not be in the starting lineup against Chile on Thursday. However, he is expected to come off the bench at some point in the game. Edul added that the decision to start Messi from the bench is to give him some rest so that he can start the match against Colombia.
Lionel Messi heads into tonight’s game in excellent form with Inter Miami, having scored twice in each of his last two games. He hasn’t missed any football since April, when he was left out of the matchday squad against Dallas. It is also important to note that he recovered from a muscle strain in March.
However, Argentina will be playing for pride in their final four games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They have already booked their spot in the United States following their 4-1 thrashing of Brazil last time out. They were the sixth team to confirm their place in the next Mundial and will have the opportunity to defend their crown in North America.
While it has been reported that Lionel Messi will start from the bench, first-team players Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Otamendi, and Lautaro Martinez, are all out of the matchday squad.
Gaston Edul’s predicted Argentina starting XI against Chile following reports of Lionel Messi not starting the game
According to Edul, La Albiceleste will take to Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos on Thursday with the following starting lineup:
Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero (C), Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovanni Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada; Nicolas Paz, Julian Alvarez.
To date, Messi has made 191 appearances for Argentina and has scored 112 goals. He also has 61 assists to his name.