Will Lionel Messi start for Argentina against Chile? Journalist provides update ahead of World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi has been called up to Argentina’s national team as they prepare to take on Chile and Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month. The 37-year-old last featured for La Albiceleste in the World Cup qualifying match against Peru in November 2024. He missed out on the March internationals due to injury, but is fit and ready to represent his country this month.

Ad

Since the turn of the year, Lionel Messi has been strutting his stuff in the MLS, although Inter Miami have had a rollercoaster of a season.

Argentina will take on Chile on Thursday (June 5). According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi will not be in the starting lineup against Chile on Thursday. However, he is expected to come off the bench at some point in the game. Edul added that the decision to start Messi from the bench is to give him some rest so that he can start the match against Colombia.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi heads into tonight’s game in excellent form with Inter Miami, having scored twice in each of his last two games. He hasn’t missed any football since April, when he was left out of the matchday squad against Dallas. It is also important to note that he recovered from a muscle strain in March.

However, Argentina will be playing for pride in their final four games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They have already booked their spot in the United States following their 4-1 thrashing of Brazil last time out. They were the sixth team to confirm their place in the next Mundial and will have the opportunity to defend their crown in North America.

Ad

While it has been reported that Lionel Messi will start from the bench, first-team players Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Otamendi, and Lautaro Martinez, are all out of the matchday squad.

Gaston Edul’s predicted Argentina starting XI against Chile following reports of Lionel Messi not starting the game

According to Edul, La Albiceleste will take to Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos on Thursday with the following starting lineup:

Ad

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero (C), Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovanni Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada; Nicolas Paz, Julian Alvarez.

Expand Tweet

To date, Messi has made 191 appearances for Argentina and has scored 112 goals. He also has 61 assists to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More