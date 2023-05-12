Will Lionel Messi start for PSG against Ajaccio? Christophe Galtier provides update

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will start against Ajaccio this weekend. PSG reduced the suspension to just one match for the Argentine, and he returned to training on Monday.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the match, Galtier confirmed he has spoken with Messi. He revealed that the FIFA World Cup winner is determined and motivated to play after sitting out of the previous match.

He was quoted by Rohith Nair of Reuters as saying:

"I spoke with Leo as soon as he returned. To see what state of mind he is in. I found him very calm. He is very motivated to play, very determined to win yet another title. Yes, Leo will start tomorrow."

The manager admitted last week that he was not in favor of PSG suspending Messi. He claimed that the management and the manager made the decision was not consulted. He said:

"I was informed by the management at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Leo. I have taken the responsibility not to comment on it."

Speaking about the possibility Messi playing again this season, he added:

"We'll see when Leo [Lionel Messi] comes back. Obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the most important person in the situation."

Gatier's future at PSG is also in the balance with reports suggesting the Ligue 1 side are looking to appoint one of Jose Mourinho or Thiago Motta.

PSG suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks

PSG were not happy with Lionel Messi skipping training and traveling to Saudi Arabia last week. They suspended the Argentine for two weeks and had asked him to stay away from training.

However, the Argentine issues an apology soon after arriving back in Paris and said:

"First of all, I want to apologise to my teammates and the club. Honestly, I thought we [the squad] were going to have a day off after the game like we did in previous weeks. I had this trip [to Saudi Arabia] organised which I had cancelled [once] already; I could not cancel it again. I repeat: I want to say sorry for what I did. I'm waiting to hear what the club want to do with me."

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal at PSG and has been linked with a move back to Barcelona. Al Hilal and Inter Miami are also interested in signing the Argentine.

