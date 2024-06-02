Will Manchester United be allowed to play in the 2024-25 Europa League? Journalist provides update

Manchester United will be permitted to feature in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League, allaying fears that they would not be allowed in the competition. The Red Devils snuck into the competition despite finishing eighth in the Premier League after their FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Journalist Martyn Ziegler confirmed that UEFA will not stand in the way of Manchester United playing in the Europa League next season. The Red Devils overtook Chelsea, who will now feature in the Europa Conference League, with their win at Wembley.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Red Devils have come under the control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group after the British billionaire bought a 27.7% stake in the club. He also owns French outfit OGC Nice, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United struggled in the 2023-24 season, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the first hurdle after finishing bottom of their group. They also struggled in the league, finishing in their lowest-ever position (8th) with their lowest-ever points total (60) in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag's side finished eighth in the league, which meant missing out on European football altogether in 2024-25. But they managed to salvage their season after claiming a 2-1 win over neighbors Manchester City in the FA Cup final to win the trophy for a 13th time, securing a place in the Europa League.

The Red Devils' place in Europe's second-tier competition was in jeopardy as a result of UEFA's rule. The rule prevents two teams belonging to the same individual or group from participating in the same European competition in a season, and the Red Devils were facing relegation to the Europa Conference League.

Manchester United will now be in the draw for the group stage of the competition, which will take on a new format from 2024-25.

Manchester United FA Cup win causes £7 million loss for rivals - Reports

Manchester United struggled for most of 2023-24, but they ended the season in the best possible way, winning the FA Cup. By so doing, the Red Devils secured a place in the Europa League next season at the expense of rivals Chelsea. They have also left a hole in the finances of the Blues, who will drop to the Europa Conference League.

The 2-1 win over Manchester City assured Erik ten Hag's side of a place alongside Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League next season. They also condemned Newcastle United to a season without European football despite their seventh-place finish in the league.

Tribal Football reported that Chelsea will now take a £7 million hit to their revenue as a result of their drop to the third tier. This further compounds the Blues' worries, with UEFA's profit and sustainability rules likely to be breathing down their neck.

Chelsea will likely look to sell some of their homegrown stars, with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah on the market.