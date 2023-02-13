Will Marcel Sabitzer join Manchester United permanently? On-loan midfielder opens up on his future

Manchester United's on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has opened up on his future. The Austrian arrived at Old Trafford on January transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich. He joined the Red Devils on loan until the end of the season.

Sabitzer, 28, appears to be enjoying life at United and has touched on his future. He said (via centredevils):

“It’s a loan at the moment, that’s all I can say. I like it here. I’m feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer.”

Erik ten Hag's side moved swiftly to replace the injured Christian Eriksen with Marcel Sabitzer. Their midfield has been depleted by injury issues, with Scott McTominay also sidelined with a muscle problem.

Sabitzer has featured three times so far at Old Trafford. He can expect to be a prominent Ten Hag midfield member during the campaign's second half. However, he will not be able to play in the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League first-leg playoff clash with Barcelona on Thursday (February 16). He picked up a third booking in Bayern's final UEFA Champions League group stage game. The suspension will carry over to the Europa League.

It remains to be seen if Sabitzer will return to the Allianz Arena. He struggled for game time amid the form of midfield duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. He featured 24 times, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Marcel Sabitzer's Manchester United teammates praise him after his performance in win over Leeds United

Red Devils players congratulate Marcel Sabitzer on his display against Leeds.

Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday (February 14). The Red Devils struck late on, with goals from Marcus Rashford (80') and Alejandro Garnacho (85') securing a vital win.

Marcel Sabitzer played the full 90 minutes, winning six of nine ground duels, making three interceptions and five tackles. He took to Instagram following the win to express his delight with Manchester United sealing three points:

"Deserved win! 💪🔴⚽️."

His Manchester United teammates responded by acknowledging his performance. Lisandro Martinez congratulated him:

"Well done Marcel!"

Bruno Fernandes was equally as impressed by the Austrian:

"Great game."

Diogo Dalot had high praise for the former RB Leipzig man:

"Machine."

Marcel Sabitzer's next appearance is likely to come against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday (February 19). The Red Devils are making strides toward a potential title challenge. They sit third in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points, having played two more games than the Gunners.

