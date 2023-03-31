"Will miss the game" - Graham Potter confirms 4 Chelsea stars including Thiago Silva will miss Aston Villa game

Graham Potter has confirmed that Chelsea will be without four players for their clash with Aston Villa on Saturday. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana have been ruled out from the match.

The Blues have a big month ahead, with nine matches to be played in April in the Champions League and the Premier League. Potter has more pressure on him than ever, and he will look to get a favorable result on Saturday, April 1.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Aston Villa clash, Potter confirmed the players who are out injured for Chelsea. He named four players and said:

"Thiago [Silva] and Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] are still away. Raheem [Sterling] is coming back but will miss the game; more chance for Tuesday. Mason [Mount] has trained and is available, probably not from the start. Wesley [Fofana] will miss the game, chance for Tuesday. [Christian] Pulisic has come back with a cold."

Kai Havertz was out with a fever during the international break but is available against Villa. Reece James pulled out of the England squad but is available as well.

"Kai was fever but is recovered now. Reece has had the last two training sessions with us so providing there is no reaction he should be available."

On Kante, Potter added:

"We have to manage that because of he's been out for so long. He's had some behind closed doors time and I'm pretty sure he will be out on the pitch at some point."

Chelsea discussing Anthony Barry's move to Bayern Munich

Chelsea have been approached by Bayern Munich for coach Anthony Barry as Thomas Tuchel wants him added to his backroom staff.

Speaking about the possible move, Potter claimed they were thinking about it as they could face the German side in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. He said:

"Anthony is in discussions, clubs are in discussions. He's away from us for the moment. It's between the clubs, it's not something I get involved in. I have huge respect for what he's done, here, fantastic coach, fantastic person. We have a great staff that can fill the gap. The collective can solve the problem."

Bayern Munich's initial approach was rejected as the Bundesliga side did not offer any compensation.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes