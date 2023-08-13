"Will mount a real challenge" - Micah Richards claims Liverpool can challenge for the PL if they sign Chelsea target

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Liverpool can challenge for the Premier League title if they sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The two English outfits have been engaged in a bidding war over the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder this summer. Caicedo seemed set for a move to Anfield after the Reds agreed to a £111 million fee with the Seagulls.

However, the Ecuadorian international halted the transfer after making his intentions of joining Chelsea clear (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano). The Italian journalist reported that Caicedo already agreed on personal terms with the Blues in May.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to outbid Liverpool in an attempt to secure his services.

Richards believes Jurgen Klopp's side can re-enter the title race if they can convince Caicedo to join the Reds. The Englishman said on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“He is a quality player, and what he can add in that midfield in terms of, he plays it simple, he is disciplined, such a young age as well. I think if he goes to Liverpool, Liverpool will mount a real challenge.”

Caciedo has developed into one of the Premier League's top midfield prospects. The Ecuadorian international was in great form during the 2022/23 campaign for Brighton, attracting interest from various clubs. He made 37 league appearances for Brighton last term, recording a goal and an assist each.

It remains to be seen where the midfielder will end up amid an exciting saga between Chelsea and the Reds before the transfer window closes.

"I think it makes it interesting" - Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to sign another Chelsea target

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has urged the Reds to relinquish their interest in Caicedo. The Englishman has advised Klopp's side to pursue Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia instead, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports:

"I think it makes it interesting for Southampton now. For them they will be going 'ok you want Romeo Lavia, you have to pay top dollar for him now'. They'll be on the phone to them now saying 'no you were always our first choice'. But it's been proven he wasn't. They will have to go back in from that perspective. Lavia is a player I really do like, but when you go in that strong for a player you have to be sure you'll get him."

Liverpool have already seen multiple bids for the Belgian midfielder rejected, their latest being £45 million. Mauricio Pochettino's side entered the race, tabling an offer worth £48 million, outbidding their English rivals once again.

While Chelsea appear increasingly close to hijacking Caicedo's transfer, Sky Sports report that they are closing in on Lavia's signature as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the better of their English counterparts this time.