"Will have too much quality" - Mark Lawrenson predicts a comfortable win for Arsenal over Brentford

Premier League leaders Arsenal face off against in-form Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11). Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes the Gunners will outclass the Bees and gain all three points.

The north London side have been excellent this season. They currently lead the Premier League with 50 points. They also hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand.

Led by Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been consistent, and balanced in all departments of the field, and have played attractive, attacking football. They are one of the youngest squads in the league and will look to extend their lead further in the table.

The last time the two sides faced off in the Premier League, the Gunners won 3-0 away from home in comfortable fashion. They will look to do the same again.

They face a stern test against Brentford. The Bees have won four of their last five games in the league, defeating the likes of Liverpool and West Ham. They will need to shake off the rust, especially after their 1-0 defeat to Everton last week.

However, Mark Lawrenson believes their loss against Everton won't stop the Gunners from being at their very best on Saturday. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"I know Arsenal got beaten by Everton but I always thought they’d struggle in that particular game in those particular circumstances. It didn’t even matter for them really because Manchester City went and lost anyway."

He added:

"Arsenal will have too much quality for Brentford as long as they match them in terms of physicality and aren’t bullied out of it like they have been in the past. Arsenal will have loads of the ball and they’re normally really potent going forward. Arsenal 2-0 Brentford."

Zinchenko gives his verdict on Arsenal signing Jorginho

The north London side signed Jorginho from Chelsea during the January transfer window and Gunners' left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has given his opinion on the Italian's acquisition.

They are on course to win their first Premier League title in nineteen years and Zinchenko believes that Jorginho's experience will help bring back silverware to the Emirates.

In an interview with VBET, he said:

"He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well. He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot."

Jorginho is a proven winner, having accumulated seven trophies in his career, including the Champions League. The Gunners will depend on him to help them win the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes