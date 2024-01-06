"Will never ever understand the hate", "He simply is one of the best" - Chelsea fans in awe of display from 22-year-old star in 4-0 win over Preston

Chelsea fans have hailed Enzo Fernandez following his impressive performance in his side's 4-0 win against Preston North End on Saturday (January 6).

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues cruised through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, courtesy of a dominant second-half performance. Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Fernandez were on the scoresheet.

Fernandez's strike came in the 85th minute as he volleyed home from close range to cap off a fine performance. The Argentine midfielder also made three key passes, won five of seven ground duels, and found his man with seven of 12 long ball attempts.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has encountered a somewhat difficult time at Chelsea since arriving in January 2022. He joined in a then-British transfer record €121 million deal from Benfica.

Fernandez has failed to hit the heights many anticipated thus far at Stamford Bridge. He's managed three goals and as many assists in 43 games across competitions.

However, his performance against Preston earned him plaudits from fans on social media. One fan alluded to the amount of criticism he's received since joining the west Londoners:

"I will never, ever understand the hate. Enzo Fernández is one of the best midfielders in world football."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"NEVER gonna stop the Enzo praise until he gets the recognition he deserves. He simply is one of the best midfielders even in the world even in a dysfunctional team."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Fernandez's display against Preston:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Demba Ba claims Manchester United were urged to sign Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

Ralf Rangnick seemingly wanted Enzo Fernandez at Manchester United.

Fernandez arrived in the Premier League at Chelsea a year ago, but he could have been playing for Manchester United. That's according to Demba Ba who claims that former Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick advised the club to sign the Argentina international.

Ba said that four European stars, including Fernandez, were listed by Rangnick as transfer targets to United's board. The former Blues striker said (via the ChelseaChronicle):

"If you had the list in your head that he gave to Manchester United to sign when he was there you’d be amazed. This was in January 2022. Josko Gvardiol was on it. Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland were on it, that’s for sure. Enzo Fernandez, now at Chelsea, was there.”

The Red Devils have experienced issues with their midfield under Erik ten Hag. They have signed the likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Sofyan Amrabat under the Dutchman.

However, Ten Hag has never had a settled midfield three and perhaps Fernandez could have rectified the issue. He was viewed as one of Europe's brightest talents during his time at Benfica, with four goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions.