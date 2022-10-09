“Will never be good”, “On our fraud list” – Barcelona fans mock Real Madrid star for his poor performance in 1-0 win against Getafe 

Barcelona fans trolled Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga for his poor performance against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday (8 October).

Los Blancos earned a 1-0 win against their city rivals as Eder Militao scored the only goal of the game.

Carlo Ancelotti decided to start with a midfield three of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric. However, the former Stade Rennais star failed to impress and capitalize on the start.

Barcelona fans gathered on Twitter to make fun of the French youngster. They claimed that he is nowhere near the level of the Catalan club's midfield stars Pedri and Gavi. Fans also said that he shouldn't be compared to either of the duo.

Here are some of the best reactions from Barca fans after Eduardo Camavinga's lackluster showing against Getafe at home:

F4ST 🐍 @F4STFATI Camavinga was never and will never be good. But it’s nice to see Madrid fans finally admitting it now. Camavinga was never and will never be good. But it’s nice to see Madrid fans finally admitting it now. https://t.co/rEnRHZf20a

Futurę Wòndér SŻN ☘️ @dafuture1da Look at Real Madrid also struggling to beat Getafe, I’m here to tell y’all that me and my dawgs have now placed Camavinga on our fraud list Look at Real Madrid also struggling to beat Getafe, I’m here to tell y’all that me and my dawgs have now placed Camavinga on our fraud list 😭😭😂

ZZ1 @DRZZEL1 Camavinga the next Golden boy abahhahahahahahhahahava that kid is so ass noddle hair Camavinga the next Golden boy abahhahahahahahhahahava that kid is so ass noddle hair

Brian @Bri_an8 Camavinga try to have a good performance challenge Camavinga try to have a good performance challenge https://t.co/UfUnzEb13k

🍷 @Frenkiesmo_Gone Jamal Musiala is astronomicallly clear of both Tchouameni and Camavinga Jamal Musiala is astronomicallly clear of both Tchouameni and Camavinga

lewyszn @lewyball They compared camavinga to gavi... They compared camavinga to gavi... https://t.co/g3bynC2YWt

𝑭𝑨𝑫𝑰 ⚡️🇲🇦 @FCBFadi10 Camavinga when he isn’t playing against tired legs Camavinga when he isn’t playing against tired legs https://t.co/vaJT9CtXZ6

Camavinga has played 11 games for Los Blancos so far this season. However, he is yet to register a goal or assist.

The midfielder made 46 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season after making a summer move from Ligue 1. He scored two goals and assisted two more last campaign.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explained reason behind Karim Benzema's absence

Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti decided not to play Karim Benzema against Getafe. The Frenchman recently returned from injury to play in two straight games.

Ancelotti decided to rest him as a precautionary measure ahead of a packed schedule. While talking to the media ahead of his team's clash against Getafe, here's what the Italian said about the French superstar (via realmadrid.com):

"Benzema has played two 90-minutes in a row after a month out, and today he's still tight, but he's not ruled out for tomorrow. If he's right, Karim will play. Some players find it a bit more difficult to recover.

"The defensive side is very important for this team. It was fundamental to our success last season and it could be this year. We have to stay focused on that. We've done quite well, but not as good as we need to do."

He further added:

"He's been out with an injury that has stopped him a little bit. He is still the same Karim he's always been. We're not worried about him. He might be rested tomorrow so he can have a breather. But he's still doing what he's always done and he'll continue to do so."

