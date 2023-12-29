"Will nick this one" - Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for Luton Town vs Chelsea

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Luton Town to beat Chelsea 2-1 in their clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, December 30.

The Blues have been quite poor this season in the Premier League despite spending over £400 million over the summer. They have won seven games, drawn four, and lost eight games and are 10th in the table with 25 points from 19 games, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. However, their form remains in question, having won just two of their last five league games. They next face a confident 18th-placed Luton Town who have won their last two games against Sheffield United and Newcastle United respectfully.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

"If Luton win this, I think they’ll stay up. I’ve been so impressed with them, especially at home. They’ve beaten Newcastle. They’ve run Man City and Arsenal so close."

He continued:

"I think Rob Edwards, when everybody said they will go down, he’s given them a chance. And the players have given them a chance. Chelsea have not lost their last Premier League game of the year for the last 11 years. But I think Luton will nick this one. I’m going with a Luton 2-1 win."

Savage's Prediction: 2-1

Mario Melchiot shares his main concerns over Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has expressed his concerns over Nicolas Jackson's poor form in recent weeks.

Jackson is yet to win over the Stamford Bridge faithful after joining the Blues from Villarreal over the summer. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

However, his biggest concern has been a lack of composure in front of goal. Jackson has already missed 12 big chances this season in the Premier League, only behind Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, and Ollie Watkins.

Melchiot told ESPN (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He has the speed and the power, but he doesn’t have the calmness in his head that I feel a proper striker needs. He’s not an old guy, he’s still got time, but the only thing he needs to work on is the calmness.”

Jackson's woes continued during the Blues' recent 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Senegal international wasted a glorious opportunity to give his side the lead in the second half and was unable to register a shot on target. Fortunately, Noni Madueke's last-minute penalty was enough to seal the three points for Mauricio Pochettino and Co.