"Will the pain ever end?", "You cannot be serious right now" - Real Madrid fans in disbelief Thibaut Courtois picks up yet another injury in training

Real Madrid fans' hopes of seeing Thibaut Courtois return to action this season are in tatters after the Belgian goalkeeper sustained another serious injury in training.

Courtois, 31, hasn't made a single appearance this season after suffering an ACL injury on the cusp of the campaign. The veteran shot-stopper was closing in on a return to full fitness.

However, Real Madrid have confirmed that Courtois picked up a torn meniscus while training with the squad today (March 19). It means he could likely miss the rest of the campaign as he's set to miss the next two months, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti had suggested the Belgium international would be back in action after the international break. The Italian coach talked up his chances of facing Athletic Bilbao in La Liga (March 31) and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (April 9):

"Courtois and (Eder) Militao have started training with the team. We will use the (international) break to give them rhythm. I think they will be back for Athletic and the quarterfinals (vs City)."

Thibaut Courtois' new injury has left Real Madrid fans exasperated as they looked forward to having the three-time La Liga champion back.

Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois who Carlo Ancelotti once declared 'the world's best goalkeeper'

Carlo Ancelotti holds Thibaut Courtois in high regard.

Real Madrid fans need no reminding of just how important Thibaut Courtois has been for them over the years. The Belgian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in August 2018 for €35 million.

Courtois has since made 230 appearances across competitions, keeping 91 clean sheets. He's won nine major trophies with the La Liga giants, including the Champions League in 2022.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster played a pivotal role in guiding Real Madrid to European glory that year. He made 13 appearances, keeping five clean sheets, and majorly impressed in the 1-0 win against Liverpool in the final.

Ancelotti waxed lyrical about Courtois at the time and named him as the best goalkeeper in the world. The Italian reacted to his shot-stopper being snubbed in FourFourTwo's list of the 10 best goalkeepers (via Football Espana):

"It’s nonsense. Don’t ask me to say how I see Courtois. For me, he is the best goalkeeper in the world, but I am biased."

Ancelotti will have to see out the rest of the season without Courtois potentially. Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has stepped up to the fore during Madrid's No.1 absence and kept loanee Kepa Arrizabagala on the bench.