“Will pair up very nicely with Leo” - Sergio Aguero backs Manchester City star to join Lionel Messi in Inter Miami next summer

Sergio Aguero has backed Kevin De Bruyne to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The former Manchester City striker believes that the Belgian can link up well with the Argentine superstar and deliver for the MLS side.
Speaking to Stake, Aguero opened up on De Bruyne's links with Inter Miami. He hoped that he would go on to pair up with Messi, saying (via GOAL):
“I’ve read something in that vein but nothing official yet. I’d assume many people out there want him playing on their teams. We’ll see what happens soon enough. If it’s Inter Miami, I think [De Bruyne] will pair up very nicely with Leo."
Aguero also spoke about the legacy De Bruyne left at Manchester City and said:
“When a player of that calibre leaves, it’s bound to be an emotional affair. Particularly a player of that historical importance. Seeing all the displays of affection that the fans showed him during the last few games, I’m glad Kevin is receiving this well-deserved recognition. For everything he did to consolidate the team into what it’s become, for what’s he’s done inside and outside the field. He’s a legend, no doubt.”
Inter Miami have secured an extra overseas spot for the season. Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba have also been linked with a move to the side led by Lionel Messi.
Kevin De Bruyne urged to snub Lionel Messi and join Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas spoke to Slingo earlier this month about Kevin De Bruyne's potential move to Inter Miami. He instead wanted the Belgian to move to Al Nassr.
He believed De Bruyne would be a great addition to the side and help Lionel Messi's long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, reach his goal of 1000 goals. He said via GOAL:
“It would be great for Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. It would be great for the club (Al Nassr). I know that the club are desperate to win the league, so it would be a very positive thing for them. It would definitely help Ronaldo score 1000 goals because De Bruyne's vision is amazing. I'm sure Ronaldo would love to play alongside him.”
Kevin De Bruyne will be a free agent in the summer when his contract at Manchester City expires.