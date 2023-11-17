“Will these people ever love football?” - Joe Morrison hits out at Mukesh Ambani and family for their gift to David Beckham 

Football presenter Joe Morrison hit out at Mukesh Ambani and his family for gifting David Beckham a Mumbai Indians jersey during the latter's visit to India.

The footballing icon came to India to fulfil his duties as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. During his four-day stay, Beckham visited Gujarat to meet children and adolescents and help promote inclusion and equality.

Inter Miami's co-owner also got a taste of sporting action in the country. Beckham attended the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

After watching India triumph in the knockout fixture, he was welcomed by the Ambani family, who presented him with a customized Mumbai Indians jersey. The gift doesn't come as much of a surprise given that the Ambanis' Reliance Industries currently owns the Mumbai Indians.

Morrison questioned the gesture and claimed that the Ambani family ought to have gifted Beckham a Mumbai City FC kit instead. The latter club participate in the Indian Super League, which is India's top-tier football competition.

Morrison wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Why have the Ambani's given him a Cricket shirt? Why not a @MumbaiCityFC shirt for example?"

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are dealing with issues of their own after head coach Des Buckingham decided to part ways with the club to join Oxford United yesterday (November 16).

David Beckham shares images from India's World Cup semi-final win

David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar (via Getty Images)

Ex-Real Madrid star David Beckham took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the ODI World Cup semi-final on November 15, where India defeated New Zealand.

The former England international got the opportunity to meet legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and have a chat with current Indian superstar Virat Kohli. Posting images with these stars and a few others, Beckham wrote on Instagram:

"What an incredible atmosphere… Thanks to @unicef and @sachintendulkar for making me so welcome at the Cricket World Cup 🏏🏆 These fans have such amazing energy 👏🏼 #CWC23."

After defeating New Zealand by 70 runs, India will prepare to take on Australia on Sunday (November 19) in what will be the Asian country's first ODI World Cup final since 2011.