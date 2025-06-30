"Will probably end in tears" - Former Chelsea star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo after 2026 World Cup comments 

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that his dream to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup will end in tears. His comments arrived after Ronaldo recently admitted he opted not to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup to rest and prepare for the World Cup next summer.

Despite being at the age of 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down in terms of his end product. He scored eight goals and provided one assist in nine appearances during the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, helping Portugal win the prestigious competition.

Ronaldo reportedly had the opportunity to leave Al-Nassr this summer to participate in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. However, instead, he signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr, prioritizing his recovery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo said (via ESPN):

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."

While Portugal are expected to be one of the favorites to go all the way in the World Cup, Gallas told Prime Casino (via GOAL):

“Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup next summer, and either way, it’ll be emotional. He may not be able to start games anymore, but he can still come off the bench. Portugal look strong - but it’ll be incredibly hard for Ronaldo to fulfil his dream. It will probably end in tears.”

Ronaldo has helped the Portugal national team win three trophies, including Euro 2016. However, the World Cup is the only major trophy that has eluded him to date. He will be aiming to add it to his collection on his record sixth attempt.

"Let’s make history together" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts defiant message on social media after signing new deal with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced the beginning of a new chapter, posting a message to fans on social media, after he signed a new contract at the club (June 26). The 40-year-old signed a two-year deal, extending his tenure in the Saudi Pro League until June 2027.

Ronaldo posted on Instagram:

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together."

Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled for Al-Nassr over the last two-and-a-half seasons, recording 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions. The Portugal ace will aim to secure his first official trophy for the Knights of Najd next season.

