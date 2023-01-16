"Will probably be four weeks" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirms another injury blow to key midfielder 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed that midfielder Denis Zakaria will probably be out for four weeks due to injury. The Swiss international sustained a blow in their 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Thursday, January 13.

Potter soon forced him off as a precaution, but it looks like Zakaria will certainly be out for a few weeks following an injury. This is yet another blow to the club, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis that has left several key players unavailable.

Chelsea are already without Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Potter said:

''Denis will probably be four weeks, so that is a blow for us.’'

This has left the club struggling to field a full team, and has forced Potter to rely on inexperienced players. The loss of Zakaria is tough for Chelsea, as he has been one of the team's most consistent performers since his arrival on loan from Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

Potter has been forced to rely on inexperienced players to fill the void left by the injured players. This has put a lot of pressure on the team as they have had to adapt quickly to new roles and responsibilities. Following scores of injuries to key first-team players, the Blues currently sit in 10th position in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans laud 18-year-old's efforts in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Blues fans praised 18-year-old defender Lewis Hall for his impressive performance in the team's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The young defender made his senior team debut for the club this season and has impressed with his maturity and solid defensive play. Fans took to social media to express their excitement about seeing more of Hall in the future.

Despite the ongoing injury crisis, the emergence of young talents like Hall provides a glimmer of hope for the Blues. Fans want the English defender to pen a long-term deal with the club.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

