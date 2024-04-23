"Will provide a huge test for us" - Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard previews Gunners' Premier League clash against Chelsea

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has provided a detailed preview of their upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Norweigan star expects the Blues to put up a strong challenge at the Emirates Stadium later tonight (Tuesday, April 13).

The Blues suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday. However, they played an exceptional game and were let down by some poor finishing, showing they have all the tools to have a real go against Arsenal.

Chelsea are currently ninth in the league table with 47 points from 31 games. However, they have slowly started to turn their season around. They are on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league, with their last loss coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2) on February 4.

Odegaard said ahead of the derby (via @ArsenalBuzzCom on X):

“Chelsea will provide a huge test for us. They are on a long unbeaten run in the league, and to be honest I don’t think their league position tells you much when you see how much quality they have in their squad."

He added:

“We saw again at the weekend against Manchester City in the FA Cup that they can create chances in any game. They gave them a proper fight because they have individual quality all over the pitch. They have a lot of players who are good on transitions, and players in good goalscoring form, so we have to be aware of that.”

On the other hand, Arsenal could potentially extend their lead at the top of the table to three points if they were to be victorious tonight. They are at the summit with 74 points from 33 games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives blunt response to Cole Palmer's potential unavailability ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his input on Cole Palmer potentially missing their upcoming league fixture due to illness.

Palmer has been one of Chelsea's rare shining lights this season, emerging as a Player of the Season candidate. The former Manchester City star has registered 25 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. He is helping his side push for UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

Unfortunately, Mauricio Pochettino recently revealed that the 21-year-old missed team training due to illness and isn't expected to be available against the Gunners. Arteta was asked if Palmer's unavailability gave him a boost, to which he responded (via Football London):

"I don't know. We have no control over their availability. We only have control over ours. Whoever they put out it's great. I think they've been doing better than people say and it will be a tough match tomorrow that's for sure."

Arteta also revealed that Jurrien Timber has been training well following his return from an ACL injury in his first Premier League game for the club. However, the Dutchman isn't expected to feature against Chelsea.