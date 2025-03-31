Will Raphinha be ready to start for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid? Report sheds light on status after Brazilian spends Girona clash on the bench

Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly set to be available to feature from the start for his side against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on April 2. The Brazil international did not feature for La Blaugrana against Girona, spending the entirety of the game on the bench.

Raphinha has been in sensational form for Barcelona this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 20 assists. The former Leeds United man was left on the bench as Hansi Flick's side picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over fellow Catalan outfit Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.

A club source on X has revealed that the 28-year-old did not suffer an injury and was only rested for the game against Girona due to fatigue. He is due to start in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, having failed to score in their first leg encounter which ended 4-4.

Raphinha was in action for Brazil over the international break, playing both games against Colombia and Argentina before returning just before Barcelona faced Osasuna. The forward did not make the squad for that game, before spending the entire game against Girona on the bench.

La Blaugrana will hope that their in-form forward is at his best for their cup meeting with Diego Simeone's side at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Flick's side claimed a comeback 4-2 win in their most recent meeting just before the international break, with Raphinha providing an assist.

Barcelona trounce Girona to maintain LaLiga lead

Barcelona were too strong for neighbours Girona, as they picked up all three points from their LaLiga meeting with a 4-1 win (March 30). The result keeps Hansi Flick's side on top of the league standings, three points clear of rivals Real Madrid in second place.

La Blaugrana took the lead at home with two minutes left in the first half after Girona defender Ladislav Krejci put the ball through his own net. The lead did not last long, as Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma equalized for the visitors just eight minutes into the second half.

Robert Lewandowski continued his sensational form for La Blaugrana with a goal to restore their lead just after the hour-mark before adding another in the 77th minute to reach 38 goals for the club this season. Ferran Torres came off the bench to score his side's fourth in the 86th minute, sealing a convincing win and moving them closer to the league title.

