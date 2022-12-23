"Will he reach a 50 goal a season?" - Thierry Henry makes bold claims about Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been left impressed by Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland's exploits so far in England. Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season when he netted against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. After being away from action for a month, he returned to the scoresheet within ten minutes.

Henry spoke about Haaland's goalscoring records and tipped the Norwegian to score six goals in a single match. However, he believes it will be hard for the Norwegian to score 50 goals in the league.

Speaking on Arsenal's Amazon Prime YouTube channel, Henry said (via football.london):

"I think in his time with Man City, he will have a game with six goals with the amount of chances Man City create. Will he reach a 50 goal a season? Not in the league but overall he will hit 50 plus."

Henry is one of the bonafide legends of the Premier League. In 258 games, he scored 175 goals in the Premier League in an extraordinary career. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has 18 goals in 13 games.

Henry spoke about the difference between his style of play and Haaland's. He believes the Manchester City hitman is extremely lethal despite being less involved in the game. Henry said:

"I couldn't stay in the game and touch the ball five times and still be focused to be ready to score. Me? You would've lost me. I'd have battled with everybody, argued with everybody like 'give me the ball, I need to touch the ball' but that was me."

He further added:

"If I was right or wrong but that's him and that's a skill, to touch the ball five times, the other day he touched the ball five times and scored two, it's just stupid. It's the perfect combo, the way City creates and how he is, the perfect combo."

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is excited about surprise Premier League game

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that Erling Haaland texted him at the start of the season saying that he is most excited about Manchester City's trip to Elland Road.

He said (via 90min):

“[Haaland] texted me as soon as the schedule came out. He said he's most excited for Boxing Day, I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match!"

Given Haaland's father Alf Inge played for the club and the Norwegian was born in the city, the revelation shouldn't come as a surprise.

Poll : 0 votes