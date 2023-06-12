"Will the real slim shady please stand up" – Footballers react as Chelsea superstar shows off new hair color

Chelsea star Mason Mount has made a radical change to his hair color, drawing a host of appreciative comments.

Mount, 24, has been in the headlines since the turn of the year as he is in the final year of his deal. Rejecting multiple contract offers from the Blues, he has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, the 36-cap England international is currently trying to escape the intense speculation surrounding his future. After attending the F1 Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, he is making the most of his holidays with a seaside respite.

Taking to Instagram, Mount showed off his new haircut with its bleached color. He captioned the post:

"Tranquilo"

Mount's England teammate and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison noticed the new hair color and wrote:

"Willllll the real slim shady please stand up"

Former Chelsea teammate and AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori pitched in and commented below the post:

"Oh blondie 👀"

Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen past term, expressed his shock, writing:

"Blonde 😳"

Mount's childhood friend and current Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah posted a blonde emoji in a comment:

"👱🏼‍♂️"

Noni Madueke, who joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from PSV Eindhoven for £30 million earlier this January, wrote:

"Super cold!"

Tottenham Hotspur star Ryan Sessegnon also decided to hype up his compatriot in the comments, writing:

"Cleannnnnnnnnn 🧼"

Blues academy graduate and AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham also offered some words of appreciation. He wrote:

"The boyyy 🔥"

ES Troyes attacker Ike Ugbo, who graduated with Mount from Chelsea's academy in 2017, also commented:

"Dammm son"

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer to acquire Mount's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they are unwilling to meet the Blues' £75 million valuation and are keen to bid around £55 million, as per Football London.

Overall, Mount has netted 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 matches across all competitions for the Blues. He had a fantastic couple of seasons since breaking into the first team in 2020.

He peaked in the 2021-22 season, providing 29 goals and assists for the Blues. His form has dipped of late but the 24-year-old youngster is expected to regain his touch sooner rather than later.

Wesley Fofana urges international teammate to join him at Chelsea

While on international duty, Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana was asked for his fair opinion on RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku's reported transfer to the Blues this summer. He responded to reporters (h/t Metro):

"If it happens, I'm very happy. He has enormous qualities. It would be pure happiness to have him with us."

Nkunku, 25, has emerged as one of the best offensive-minded players in the world over the past two campaigns. He has scored a staggering 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in 88 appearances for Leipzig across the last two seasons.

A right-footed second striker blessed with pace and shooting, the eight-cap France international reportedly agreed to a £53 million transfer to Chelsea last December. He is likely to be announced as a new signing on July 1 this year. His potential signing will take Todd Boehly's Chelsea spending spree over £650 million in a little over 12 months since taking charge.

