"Will do really well this year" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for London derby between Chelsea and West Ham

Dimitar Berbatov reckons Chelsea will beat West Ham United this weekend while tipping them for a potential title challenge.

The Blues are looking to bounce back from a dismal 2022-23 campaign, finishing a lowly 12th. New manager Mauricio Pochettino was handed a difficult start to the season, as his side faced Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea drew 1-1 against the Reds and impressed with an assured performance in comparison to last season's displays. Berbatov has backed the west Londoners to secure their first three points of the season against West Ham on Sunday (August 20). He said (via Metro):

"Chelsea will do really well this year. People were surprised when I said they could win the title this season, but they have made some good signings, and, I think, we will see them win against West Ham. Prediction: 0-2."

The Blues drew 1-1 with the Hammers in the same fixture last season, but four of the 11 players that started that game have since departed. There have been wholesale changes made to Pochettino's squad this summer.

Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez have all arrived. Berbatov seemingly feels Chelsea's summer business has been good, and they could mount a title challenge.

The Manchester United icon reckons the Blues will beat David Moyes' West Ham who started the season off with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. The Hammers have lost their protagonist Declan Rice to Arsenal but have since signed Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino won't rush Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to first team

Mauricio Pochettino could hand debuts to Caicedo and Lavia.

Chelsea have once again been the Premier League's biggest spenders this summer and broke the British transfer record for Caicedo, 21. They spent £115 million on the Ecuadorian, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They once again splashed the cash on Lavia, 19, who joins from Southampton in a deal worth £58 million. Both midfielders could make their debuts against West Ham, but Pochettino is being cautious, telling the club website:

"I think we need to assess them. We have one day more to asses them, but it has been a very stressful week for Moises and Romeo."

The Argentine coach added that the duo's involvement against the Hammers will be dependent on whether they're prepared:

"It’s easy to say they will be involved Sunday in the game, but, I think, the most important thing is to avoid risks and not to rush with them. If they are ready by tomorrow, they will be involved. If not, we are going to wait a few more days (for them) to be fully involved in the squad."

Both Caicedo and Lavia sat out their respective former clubs' opening games of the season. They were part of their pre-season, so they have been keeping up with their fitness.