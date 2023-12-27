"Will be the reason Pochettino will be sacked", "Chose the wrong career" - Chelsea fans slam star for his performance despite 2-1 win

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 27, but fans on social media were unimpressed with striker Nicolas Jackson's performance.

The Blues delivered a quality showing against Palace, but were made to sweat for their win against a determined side.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were under pressure to return to winning ways after another disappointing showing and defeat at the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Argentine manager was forced to make five changes to his line-up thanks to their most recent injuries and suspensions.

Chelsea dominated the game, but lacked cutting edge in attack as Nicolas Jackson once again blew hot and cold. The Senegalese striker was impressive in his approach play but below par in front of goal, spurning a great chance in the closing stages.

The club's fans on X were critical of the 22-year-old striker, who has already scored seven league goals since his arrival from Villarreal. He remains the club's highest goalscorer this season despite his inconsistent showings. Jackson missed one big chance in the game and had zero shots on target against the Eagles.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nicolas Jackson will be the reason Pochettino will be sacked … Bookmark this tweet."

Another added:

"I really feel for Nicolas Jackson, but I think it's okay for him to accept that he chose the wrong career."

See more reactions from the fans on X below;

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea managed to claim a late win thanks to a penalty from winger Noni Madueke to pick up maximum points from the London derby. The Blues have kept their impressive record against Crystal Palace alive following the win, as they extended their unbeaten run against Roy Hodgson's side to six years.

Noni Madueke inspirational for Chelsea in narrow win

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was without Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer through suspension in attack and opted to start Christopher Nkunku and Ian Maatsen. The manager returned to the setup that worked so well for him in pre-season, but was criticised for leaving out Noni Madueke once again.

The Blues had drawn first blood in the encounter through Mykhailo Mudryk in the 13th minute, before Michael Olise equalized in first-half stoppage time.

With 71 minutes on the clock and the match tied at 1-1, Pochettino turned to his bench for help, introducing Madueke for Nkunku. The England U-21 international immediately brought a higher level of application to the pitch, showcasing his sharpness after his introduction.

Pochettino's side managed to slice their opponents open in the closing stages, but Jackson's shot flew wide of the target in the 74th minute. The striker then had the ball in the back of the net in the 76th minute, but VAR ruled it out for offside to compound their frustration.

Madueke was fouled by Palace star Eberechi Eze following a Chelsea corner and a penalty was awarded after consultation with VAR. The 21-year-old showed nerves of steel to send Dean Henderson the wrong way and slot the penalty home in the 89th minute to seal all three points for his side.