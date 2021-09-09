Will Ronaldo play against Newcastle this weekend?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will almost certainly play against Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League. The Portuguese, who returned to Old Trafford in dramatic fashion this summer, has resumed training with his new team-mates at Carrington.

Initially, there were doubts about Ronaldo being involved against Newcastle owing to his commitments with Portugal during the international break. However, the 36-year-old featured in just one World Cup qualifier before picking up a suspension.

Although he picked up the booking, Ronaldo scripted history by netting a brace in a comeback win over the Republic of Ireland. The goals ensured he surpassed Ali Daei to become the leading goalscorer in international football with 111 goals in 180 appearances for Portugal.

But due to him being ineligible for the next game, Ronaldo left the Portugal camp and quickly returned to Manchester United.

Soon after serving his self-isolation period, Ronaldo has now attended multiple training sessions with the Red Devils. As such, the forward looks set to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle this weekend. Old Trafford is expected to be packed as fans eagerly await the return of their prodigal son.

It will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accommodates Ronaldo into the Manchester United line-up. The Red Devils have been active in the transfer window this summer and have managed to rope in other high-profile acquisitions like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

With Ronaldo now inching closer to his second debut, Manchester United will feel the sky is the limit for them this season.

Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United training in style

Ahead of his first training session with Manchester United, Ronaldo was spotted arriving in style. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner drove down to Carrington in his Lamborghini Urus valued at around £170,000.

Ronaldo did not shy away from striking a pose when photographers spotted him arriving in his supercar either. The forward was seen giving a 'thumbs-up' from inside the Lamborghini Urus.

According to reports, Ronaldo has ensured his new property in Manchester has enough space to accommodate all his cars. Urus is merely one of his daily-driven cars, with Ronaldo owning several other expensive supercars.

Some of the most expensive cars in his collection include the Ferrari Monza valued at £1.4 million, a £2.15 million Bugatti Chiron and a £1.7 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport.

Undoubtedly, Ronaldo has a great taste in cars and is only expected to add more to his collection in the future.

