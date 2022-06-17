“Will not sell” – Jose Enrique explains why 25-year-old star who will ‘suit’ Liverpool won’t make Anfield switch

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Manchester City won't sell their forward Gabriel Jesus to the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool currently have abundant depth in their front line. Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, are all competing for the three attacking positions.

However, Enrique, who made 99 appearances for the Reds, believes Jesus would have been a good signing if they could manage it.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 @youbedust Yes mate but how many strikers you want ? And city will not sell to us @youbedust Yes mate but how many strikers you want ? And city will not sell to us 😂

The Brazilian contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances across competition last season. He is versatile and has the ability to play anywhere across the frontline, despite being primarily seen as a striker. This would undoubtedly offer Liverpool with tactical fluidity and Enrique’s thinking can be understood.

However, Enrique acknowledged that even if the Reds were not fully stocked in attack, it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola would sell a player to his direct rival. With Liverpool posing City's biggest threat in recent years, they are unlikely to carry out any business with each other any time soon.

Jesus has however been linked with a move to Arsenal (via Sky Sports), who pose very little problem for the Cityzens at the top of the Premier League. There, he would be reunited with Mikel Arteta, who worked with the Brazilian at Manchester City as Guardiola’s assistant.

Liverpool on the verge of Sadio Mane exit: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Reds attacker Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich in this transfer window. Robert Lewandowski's determination to leave the club sees the Bavarians intent on filling in the gap, and they have made the move for Mane.

The report states that the German outfit are working towards meeting Liverpool's £42.5 million for the Senegal international. He is currently in the last year of his contract.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Sadio Mane is on the verge of sealing a move to Bayern Munich with the club preparing an improved offer in line with Liverpool’s £42.5 million valuation. BREAKING: Sadio Mane is on the verge of sealing a move to Bayern Munich with the club preparing an improved offer in line with Liverpool’s £42.5 million valuation. 🚨 https://t.co/P5U2zWT9Vl

While it may seem like a large fee, Mane won two trophies with Jurgen Klopp's men, while also winning AFCON with Senegal last season. Overall, he's contributed 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds.

The Merseysiders have already brought in replacements for their aging attacking trident. With Salah and Firmino in the final year of their contracts and in their 30s, the youngsters have entered Anfield to take the baton.

They signed Diaz in January from Porto and was a significant part of the club's unsuccessful chase towards a quadruple last season.

They also signed Nunez this month from Benfica. Mane is now on the verge of an exit, and the Reds seem to be looking towards the future instead.

