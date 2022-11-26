“Will show Mbappe levels”, “We’re blessed” – Fans make bold prediction about 22-year-old Denmark star as he is named in line-up to face France in FIFA World Cup

Fans on Twitter made bold claims about Jasper Lindstrom involving Kylian Mbappe after Denmark's lineup for their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against France was announced.

The Eintracht Frankfurt star has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 22 games for the Bundesliga club so far this season.

Fans compared him to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. Mbappe has been in spectacular form for the Parisians so far this season. In 20 games, he has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists for Les Blues so far this season.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Denmark's FIFA World Cup lineup against France was announced:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.



Lindstrom has played seven games for the Danish national team so far this season and has scored one goal. He played 25 minutes during the opening game against Tunisia in the opening game of the tournament for his team.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier spoke about Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG boss Christophe Galtier recently spoke about Kylian Mbappe and the French superstar's future at the club. Speaking to MARCA, he said (via Mirror):

"If a player is happy in a place there's no reason why he has to leave. To be happy you need to enjoy yourself. Once a player starts to enjoy himself on the pitch and feels that he is in a team that can win and achieve great challenges, there's no reason to leave. "

He continued:

"I don't think it (Mbappe's new contract) was down to money. All the world-class players whether it's in Spain, England or France earn it. They are not there for the money. I think it's simply that Kylian loves PSG. Yes. I'm certain. Guaranteed. If he is happy why wouldn't Kylian be here next season?"

Galtier further spoke about Lionel Messi's contract situation at the club. Messi's contract with the Parisians is set to expire next summer. When asked whether the Argentine superstar would renew his contract at the club, he said:

"There are many parameters. The first thing is his desire. Does he want to continue at PSG? Is he happy here? The first thing to know is if he wants to continue."

