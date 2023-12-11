"Will you shut the f**k up?" - Ex-Liverpool star James Milner explains heated bust-up with Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner has shared his experience of a heated exchange of words between him and Jurgen Klopp. The Premier League icon called time on his Anfield career this summer to join Brighton & Hove Albion and is still playing first-team football at the age of 37.

Milner has reflected on his time at Liverpool. He has shared a candid review of Jurgen Klopp's amazing personality and also mentioned a furious exchange with the German gaffer.

Milner has claimed that Klopp was always open to his players and listened to their views and opinions. However, he admitted that he was subject to reprimanding by the former Borussia Dortmund manager once. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"He was pretty good, he was open. We had one moment where he was sharing his thoughts and I was sharing mine and I remember him smashing his hands on down the table and shouting, "Will you shut the f*** up". But Jurgen was brilliant, we had a great relationship, a great man off the field and supported our charity so much."

He added:

"An amazing manager and I felt most of the time he was open and even if you didn't feel like it in the conversation he gave you stuff back. I felt like he thought about it afterwards. I felt he was good at taking it on board. I saw him change a lot in the time I was there."

Milner proved to be a loyal servant to Liverpool Football Club during his eight-year stay at the club. He joined the Reds in 2015 on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City expired and left the club this summer.

During his time at Anfield, he played 332 times for the club scoring 26 goals and creating 46 more. He was mostly used as a valuable squad player by Jurgen Klopp and delivered almost every time he was called upon.

Milner has been decent for Brighton since joining the Seagulls this summer. He has featured in 14 games for Roberto De Zerbi's side and has provided one assist.

Liverpool monitoring the situation of Barcelona defender

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who is also wanted by a hos of clubs across Europe. As per 90Min via TBR Football, the Reds could face competition for Araujo from the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Chelsea.

Araujo is widely regarded as among the finest defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez. He is capable of playing either as a centre-back or as a right-back.

The report claims that Barcelona are unlikely to sanction a deal for Araujo in January but a summer sale could be potentially on the cards. Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following Joel Matip's anterior cruciate ligament injury.