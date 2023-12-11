Liverpool keeping eye on signing defender hailed as the 'best' by Vinicius Jr: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who Vinicius Junior named as his toughest opponent. As reported by 90Min via TBR Football, a host of clubs across Europe, including the Reds, are monitoring the Uruguay international.

As per the report, Liverpool could face strong competition from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Chelsea for the signature of the 24-year-old. However, Bayern Munich have been named as the most likely destination for the versatile defender.

Araujo is widely regarded as among the finest defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player for Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez. While he is naturally a centre-back, the Spanish manager has also used him at right-back where he has also caught the eye.

The report claims that Barcelona are unlikely to sanction a deal for Araujo in January as he is central to Xavi's plans. However, a summer sale could be potentially on the cards.

Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following Joel Matip's anterior cruciate ligament injury. The former Cameroon international has been sidelined for the rest of the season leaving Jurgen Klopp short of options at the heart of the defence.

In Matip's absence, the Reds are left with only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as senior options at centre-back. However, youngster Jarell Quansah has undergone remarkable progress this season but Klopp will surely like to add another centre-back.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior had previously named Araujo as his toughest opponent. He said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“The best defender I have ever faced is Araujo. He’s very strong and very good. That’s why he plays for Barca."

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has since made 127 senior appearances for the Catalan giants. Capped 16 times for Uruguay, he has won three trophies at Camp Nou so far and was named in La Liga Team of the Season last time out.

Freddie Ljungberg likens Liverpool star's traits to Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has likened Liverpool's Harvey Elliott to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi because of his dribbling skills.

Elliott made a strong impression off the bench for the Reds on Saturday (December 9) as he scored a stoppage-time winner against Crystal Palace. Ljungberg has hailed the versatile Liverpool midfielder for his technical ability and also compared him to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

He said on Viaplay (via Empire of the Kop):

“He has really nice feet. It’s almost like Messi with that inside-outside flick, and it makes Elliott really good technically with his dribbling and how he confuses his opponents.”

Elliott has seen phenomenal progress since joining Liverpool in 2019 and still has plenty of room for development at the age of just 20. He has registered seven goals and six assists in 86 games across competitions for the Merseyside giants.