"Will they stay or go with Jurgen Klopp?" - Journalist provides update on Liverpool trio's future with Arne Slot set to takeover at Anfield

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool will try to keep Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club beyond the summer. The trio have their contracts expiring in 2025 and are yet to pen a new deal as they wait for a new manager to arrive at Anfield.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs claimed that Arne Slot, who is reportedly set to replace Klopp this summer, is keen on keeping the trio. However, the journalist admitted that there was a chance of the Egyptian being sold to Saudi Pro League sides to generate money for a squad rebuild. He said:

"The consideration for Slot will be more about how he is going to deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold position-wise, and Liverpool naturally want him to extend [his contract]. In addition, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah - will they stay or go with Jurgen Klopp? Salah in particular, was he to be sold to Saudi Arabia, would generate - in likelihood - enough money for Liverpool to move quite aggressively in the summer market. But of course, Slot and many in the Liverpool hierarchy would also be extremely keen on keeping Salah."

With Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer, Liverpool players are waiting to see who replaces the German and how they fit into the future plans.

Virgil van Dijk admits he is waiting to resolve Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk has his contract expiring next summer and has admitted that he is in no hurry to sign a new deal. He wants to see who the new manager is and speak about the plans at Anfield before making a decision.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"That's a big question -- I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands. That is well known. To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change. So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it."

While Van Dijk has not been linked with any club, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been touted for exits. Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the Englishman, while Al Hilal reportedly had a bid rejected for the Egyptian last summer.