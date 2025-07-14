"Will take legal and social action" - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal faces legal threat after hiring dwarves to perform at his 18th birthday party

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) has announced that they will be launching legal and social action against Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. They have accused the teenager of hiring people with dwarfism as entertainment for his birthday party.

In a statement on the Association's official website, their president, Carolina Puente, hit out at Yamal for sending the wrong message to youngsters by hiring dwarves for his party. She insisted that ADEE considers this type of practice intolerable because it perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights of those with achondroplasia or other skeletal dysplasias, as well as all people with disabilities.

The ADEE president added that they will be using the Barcelona star's party to launch a legal action to ensure it does not repeat in the future. She said:

"It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties, and even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal. The dignity and rights of our community are not entertainment for anyone, under any circumstances."

"When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society—especially to young people—that discrimination is acceptable. We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.

"We will not remain silent. We will defend the dignity and rights of our community in all areas, and we will demand accountability so that acts like these never happen again. We invite all people with achondroplasia or skeletal dysplasia to contact the Association: we are here to support, guide, and build new opportunities."

Lamine Yamal, who has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or, turned 18 on Sunday, July 13, and hosted a party in Ibiza. The Barcelona star invited a host of guests, including several influencers and musical artists.

Deco confident Lamine Yamal will sign new deal at Barcelona

Deco spoke to ESPN earlier this summer and was confident that Lamine Yamal would extend his stay at the club. He added that there is no better club for the teenager and said:

"A player has to be happy where they are, but I can't see a better place for Lamine to be. The boy grew up here; he's from here. This generation of players has the chance to make history. Putting myself in his shoes, I would want to be here, to be part of it. I don't see any problem, especially as he has a contract [until 2026]. [The renewal] will end up happening."

ESPN have reported that Lamine Yamal will be penning the contract after turning 18, and he celebrated his birthday on Sunday, July 13. The teenager will also be wearing the #10 jersey from the 2025/26 season, after Ansu Fati left Barcelona for AS Monaco.

