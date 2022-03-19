“Will take time to regain normal sleep” - Pochettino says Real Madrid loss was ‘unthinkable blow’ for PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that it would be tough to recover from his team's defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants won the first leg 1-0 in Paris and led 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go. However, in a spectacular implosion, the Parisians conceded three goals in 17 minutes - all scored by Karim Benzema - as they were knocked out of the competition.

Despite the setback, Pochettino has said that there is no time to ponder over the defeat as the team look forward to winning the Ligue 1 title. Speaking (via Le Parisien) ahead of the league game against AS Monaco, the Argentine said:

"It was an unthinkable blow to take... It will take time to regain normal sleep and normal behaviour. Compared to the future, I think of today, tomorrow, I am focused on ending the season well. We will see what happens next for the future. We will also have to see what the club wants to do."

PSG's 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu meant they were eliminated from the competition 3-2 on aggregate after seemingly having the tie in their control for large swathes.

The UEFA Champions League is the one major trophy that has eluded the Parisian giants since their big-money QSI takeover in 2011. They reached their first final in the competition two years ago but lost to Bayern Munich by a solitary goal.

Last year, they lost to Manchester City in the semis. PSG's latest failure to win the Champions League prompted fans to jeer their star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar in their 3-0 league win at FC Bordeaux on Sunday.

PSG will have to wait another year to get their hands on the coveted Champions League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will take on holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals as they look to win a record-extending 14th title in the competition.

PSG only in contention for Ligue 1 title after Champions League elimination

As things stand, the Parisians are only in contention to win Ligue 1 title this season following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid. Pochettino and co. have already been knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are poised to win their eighth Ligue 1 title in ten years. Having accumulated 65 points from 28 games, The Parisians are 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with only ten matches to go.

