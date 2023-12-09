"Will turn up for this one and get the job done" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Luton Town vs Manchester City

Reigning Premier League titans Manchester City face a challenging encounter against Luton Town. While many would anticipate a straightforward victory for City, the current scenario will give some cause for concern. Manager Pep Guardiola will have to confront an unfamiliar predicament: a streak of four matches without a win, a first in his career at the top tier.

Guardiola will remain adamant in his quest to rectify City's recent slump, and they continue to be the frontrunners for Sunday's clash. However, Luton Town are not to be underestimated. Their recent performances have raised eyebrows, managing a draw against Liverpool and narrowly succumbing to Arsenal, with Declan Rice sealing the game in the dying moments.

Chris Sutton weighed in with his prediction for the upcoming game, telling BBC:

"There is no way Manchester City won't win this game. They have to. Rodri is back, which will help them defensively, but they will need to have far more ideas going forward than they showed at Villa Park, where they had only two shots at goal."

He continued:

"Luton have already pushed Liverpool and Arsenal close at Kenilworth Road in the past few weeks - conceding a last-gasp equaliser against the Reds and losing to the Gunners in stoppage time. They will make things tricky for City too, and I can see them scoring at least once. I just think City will turn up for this one and get the job done."

Sutton went on to predict a 3-1 win for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola expresses regret over Kalvin Phillips' limited playing time for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola recently offered an apology for the limited opportunities afforded to Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder has found himself on the fringes of the first-team action this season, participating in only four Premier League matches and notably, none as a starter.

This lack of significant playtime has sparked rumors about Phillips' potential departure from the Etihad Stadium, especially with the January transfer window looming. Guardiola's recent statements reflect a sense of remorse for the decisions that led to Phillips' limited involvement. He told the press ahead of the Luton game (via Daily Post):

“I don’t know. I feel so sorry for my decisions on him. I am so sorry for the minutes I haven’t given him. It’s just because I visualise something, where I struggle to see him in the team. I am so sorry. I will not say that, because I have to be ruthless."

As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Phillips and his next move, whether it involves seeking more playtime elsewhere or staying with Manchester City.