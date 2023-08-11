"Will want to get off to an absolute flyer" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for PL game between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest

Football pundit Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal to walk away comfortable winners in their opening Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).

The Gunners will host their league rivals at the Emirates Stadium after completing a victory on penalties against Manchester City for the Community Shield last week. Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Mikel Arteta's side will want to get off to an absolute flyer but, even if they do, I can't see the celebrations being as wild as when they won the Community Shield/World Cup last weekend. I just hope their fans have recovered in time for this game."

"Arsenal are without injured striker Gabriel Jesus, so there are immediate questions about whether their £65m signing Kai Havertz will replace him, and whether he is a natural goalscorer. I don't think he is, but the Gunners will still have too much for Forest."

The north London outfit could turn to Eddie Nketiah or Kai Havertz in the absence of star man Gabriel Jesus. The latter occupied the number nine position during his side's Community Shield victory against the Cityzens. However, his failure to put away key chances in front of goal could allow the 24-year-old striker to sneak his way into the first eleven.

Stating Nottingham Forest's poor away record, Sutton added:

"Nottingham Forest had the worst away record in the Premier League last season, with only one win, five draws and 11 goals from 19 games."

Considering these factors, Arsenal could enjoy the perfect start to the new season in English football's top tier.

"A big blow"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Gabriel Jesus claim after player undergoes surgery

Gabriel Jesus (Getty Images)

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus for the first few weeks of the new Premier League season. The Brazil international has reportedly undergone knee surgery and will require Eddie Nketiah or Kai Havertz to fill in during his absence.

Interestingly enough, the former Manchester City striker missed 16 games last season due to a knee problem. Speaking about the issue, Mikel Arteta said (via Evening Express):

"It’s not something major but he’s going to be out for a few weeks I think. A big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona and he was in good condition but unfortunately we lost him."

Jesus managed to put in a good performance against the Catalan side in pre-season but failed to get on the scoresheet. Arteta could turn to Havertz as he did in the Community Shield tie against Manchester City.