“Will win the Ballon d’Or”, “Get the golden boot ready” – Arsenal fans ecstatic as Gabriel Jesus scores twice in pre-season game to inspire stunning 5-3 comeback win

Arsenal fans were ecstatic to see Gabriel Jesus' performance on his debut for the club against FC Nuremberg in a pre-season friendly. The Brazilian forward scored twice as the Gunners secured a 5-3 win over the German outfit.

Jesus is a new arrival at the Emirates Stadium. The 25-year-old forward arrived as a marquee signing from Manchester City for a fee of around £45 million. It did not take long for the the forward to make an impact at the Emirates.

The Gunners trailed by 2-0 at half-time. The Brazilian forward, introduced as a second-half substitute, scored within 90 seconds of arriving on the pitch. Jesus scored from a powerful shot from an acute angle to reduce the deficit. He then scored in the 75th minute mark to complete his brace.

Arsenal fans were understandably pleased to see their new signing make an instant impact. The former Manchester City forward's performance has made them optimistic about the upcoming season. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

The Gunners Talk ⚽️ @TheGunnersTalk GABRIEL JESUS WILL OVER TAKE THIERRY HENRY! GABRIEL JESUS WILL OVER TAKE THIERRY HENRY!

Clock End Reports @ClockEndReports #afc Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah looking like prime Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in preseason is such a sight #arsenal Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah looking like prime Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in preseason is such a sight #arsenal #afc

Isak Sjögren @isaksjogrenn Gabriel Jesus will win the ballon dor Gabriel Jesus will win the ballon dor

Evan Cooper @Lacazest 🏻 Mohamed and Jesus both on the scoresheet… Meant to be. Mohamed and Jesus both on the scoresheet… Meant to be. 🙏🏻

JP @ohthatguy_jp @TikiTakaConnor @gabrieljesus9 Seems like he's going to be making a lot of phone calls this season @TikiTakaConnor @gabrieljesus9 Seems like he's going to be making a lot of phone calls this season 😉

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Gabriel Jesus hall of fame pre season debut Gabriel Jesus hall of fame pre season debut 😭😭😭

AB @VisionofOzil10 Gabriel Jesus outscored Lacazette's non penalty goal tally last season in one half Gabriel Jesus outscored Lacazette's non penalty goal tally last season in one half 😭😭 https://t.co/YHlttjB9Rf

Why is Gabriel Jesus' signing so important for Arsenal?

Gabriel Jesus' signing was significantly important for Arsenal heading into the new season. Before his arrival, Mikel Arteta's side lacked an out-and-out centre-forward following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (in January) and Alexandre Lacazette (in June).

Aubameyang joined Barcelona, while Lacazette signed for Olympique Lyonnais, both as free agents.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀!



Watch full highlights from our thrilling 5-3 victory over Nurnberg now 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀!Watch full highlights from our thrilling 5-3 victory over Nurnberg now ⚽️ 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀! ⚽️ 📺 Watch full highlights from our thrilling 5-3 victory over Nurnberg now 👇

Jesus fills the void left by the two forwards. The 25-year-old has a proven track record in the Premier League. The attacker scored 58 goals in 159 appearances for Pep Guardiola's City despite never being a regular starter. He has lifted four Premier League trophies among many other accolades.

Gabriel Jesus was never used as the main attacker at City. He always played second fiddle to the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. However, that will not be the case at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is expected to use him as the focal point of his attack, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard supporting him from other areas.

