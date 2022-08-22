"Will win the Champions League this year" "He has cracked the code" - PSG fans hail Christophe Galtier for bringing best out of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe after 7-1 rout of Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) put Lille to the cleaners in a memorable 7-1 shellacking, leaving fans raving about new manager Christophe Galtier for bringing the best out of their vaunted front three.
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target, with Mbappe bagging a hat-trick, and the latter registering a hat-trick of assists. Neymar also bagged a brace, while Messi registered a goal and an assist.
The French champions went ahead after only eight seconds into kick-off when Messi fed an amazing throughball for Mbappe to fire home Ligue 1's fastest goal.
There was simply no looking back thereafter. Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Neymar all found the target before the half-time whistle as the game was over as a contest at the break.
Neymar struck a fifth early into the second period before Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hapless Mastiffs, who were ripped to shreds. There was no respite for them, though, as Mbappe netted twice more to complete his first treble of the season - his 12th overall in PSG colours.
Just last weekend, reports of a rift between PSG's stellar attacking triumvirate made headlines. Mbappe and Neymar, in particular, also had a minor altercation before a penalty, suggesting there was a rift between the pair.
However, their impeccable partnership against Lille showed everything is fine between them. Fans are now hailing Galtier for clicking the trio into gear. Some feel he's "cracked the code" to bring the best out of them, while others are convinced that the Parisians are going to win the Champions League this year.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to PSG's thumping victory:
PSG hitting their stride under Galtier
The Parisians have won all four games across competitions under Galtier this season, scoring a whopping 21 and conceding only thrice. Their form has been spectacular in the new season thus far as they look poised to retain their Ligue 1 title.
The attacking triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is firing on all cylinders right now and could lead the Parisians to their maiden European title too. Other teams have been duly warned.
