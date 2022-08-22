"Will win the Champions League this year" "He has cracked the code" - PSG fans hail Christophe Galtier for bringing best out of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe after 7-1 rout of Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) put Lille to the cleaners in a memorable 7-1 shellacking, leaving fans raving about new manager Christophe Galtier for bringing the best out of their vaunted front three.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target, with Mbappe bagging a hat-trick, and the latter registering a hat-trick of assists. Neymar also bagged a brace, while Messi registered a goal and an assist.

The French champions went ahead after only eight seconds into kick-off when Messi fed an amazing throughball for Mbappe to fire home Ligue 1's fastest goal.

There was simply no looking back thereafter. Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Neymar all found the target before the half-time whistle as the game was over as a contest at the break.

PSGhub @PSGhub FT: Lille 1-7 PSG

Mbappe 3 goals, Neymar 2 goals and 3 assists, Messi 1 goal and 1 assist + Hakimi 1 goal.



Superb team performance! #LOSCPSG FT: Lille 1-7 PSGMbappe 3 goals, Neymar 2 goals and 3 assists, Messi 1 goal and 1 assist + Hakimi 1 goal.Superb team performance! ✅ FT: Lille 1-7 PSGMbappe 3 goals, Neymar 2 goals and 3 assists, Messi 1 goal and 1 assist + Hakimi 1 goal. Superb team performance! 🔴🔵 #LOSCPSG https://t.co/54NZiW4qW9

Neymar struck a fifth early into the second period before Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hapless Mastiffs, who were ripped to shreds. There was no respite for them, though, as Mbappe netted twice more to complete his first treble of the season - his 12th overall in PSG colours.

Just last weekend, reports of a rift between PSG's stellar attacking triumvirate made headlines. Mbappe and Neymar, in particular, also had a minor altercation before a penalty, suggesting there was a rift between the pair.

However, their impeccable partnership against Lille showed everything is fine between them. Fans are now hailing Galtier for clicking the trio into gear. Some feel he's "cracked the code" to bring the best out of them, while others are convinced that the Parisians are going to win the Champions League this year.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to PSG's thumping victory:

Galu @PSGalu Galtier is taking the best out of Messi, and that's the best thing any manager can do. Galtier is taking the best out of Messi, and that's the best thing any manager can do.

EiF @EiFSoccer Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.



Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this. Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this.

A @AJXR45 Galtier has cracked the code man can’t lie, Messi is dictating from Central, Neymar is staying within the final third, Marquinhos as a 6/central centre back hybrid with Verratti and Vitinha either side, beautiful Galtier has cracked the code man can’t lie, Messi is dictating from Central, Neymar is staying within the final third, Marquinhos as a 6/central centre back hybrid with Verratti and Vitinha either side, beautiful

Get French Football News @GFFN FT | Lille 1-7 PSG:



Christophe Galtier's men are unstoppable already - a hat trick of goals from Mbappé and a hat trick of assists from Neymar, with Messi also impressive again. FT | Lille 1-7 PSG:Christophe Galtier's men are unstoppable already - a hat trick of goals from Mbappé and a hat trick of assists from Neymar, with Messi also impressive again.

Truthteller @Truthte83602973 Appreciation post to Galtier for taking out the best of Messi, Neymar JR, And Mbappe Appreciation post to Galtier for taking out the best of Messi, Neymar JR, And Mbappe https://t.co/h9FZweIdIQ

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Pochettino has to be a special kind of shit if his tactics restrict Messi to 6 goals a season, Galtier is showing him how it’s done Pochettino has to be a special kind of shit if his tactics restrict Messi to 6 goals a season, Galtier is showing him how it’s done

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Messi goal and 2 assists monsieur Galtier you have permission to fuck my wife tonight Messi goal and 2 assists monsieur Galtier you have permission to fuck my wife tonight

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd 3 goals in 40 minutes. Galtier knows what he’s doing. And this is Messi’s season btw. PSG on3 goals in 40 minutes. Galtier knows what he’s doing. And this is Messi’s season btw. PSG on 🔥 3 goals in 40 minutes. Galtier knows what he’s doing. And this is Messi’s season btw.

Boys from the Banlieues @BFTBFootball PSG’s goal difference is +14 after three games. Ominous, ominous signs for the rest of Ligue 1. Galtier’s structure has given this team freedom. Neymar, Messi and Mbappe looking to play themselves into form in a World Cup year. PSG’s goal difference is +14 after three games. Ominous, ominous signs for the rest of Ligue 1. Galtier’s structure has given this team freedom. Neymar, Messi and Mbappe looking to play themselves into form in a World Cup year.

Araújismo 🧉 @morinaaaa10 Galtier really is a quality manager. My guy found a set up in which ney messi and Mbappé can work Galtier really is a quality manager. My guy found a set up in which ney messi and Mbappé can work

sm @TacticoModerno sm @TacticoModerno It's very early on so ultimately we can't be absolutely sure, but so far it looks like PSG will be a very exciting team to watch this season. Galtier's 343 with a narrow front 3 offers PSG so much more stability compared to what we saw under Pochettino. It's very early on so ultimately we can't be absolutely sure, but so far it looks like PSG will be a very exciting team to watch this season. Galtier's 343 with a narrow front 3 offers PSG so much more stability compared to what we saw under Pochettino. Galtier is cooking. He has Messi and Neymar looking like Messi and Neymar again. twitter.com/TacticoModerno… Galtier is cooking. He has Messi and Neymar looking like Messi and Neymar again. twitter.com/TacticoModerno…

Rory @RDuffy16 PSG will win the Champions League this year I recon.



Galtier has worked out how to get the best out of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in the same team and Vitinha/Verratti midfield looks brilliant. PSG will win the Champions League this year I recon. Galtier has worked out how to get the best out of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in the same team and Vitinha/Verratti midfield looks brilliant.

PSG hitting their stride under Galtier

The Parisians have won all four games across competitions under Galtier this season, scoring a whopping 21 and conceding only thrice. Their form has been spectacular in the new season thus far as they look poised to retain their Ligue 1 title.

The attacking triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is firing on all cylinders right now and could lead the Parisians to their maiden European title too. Other teams have been duly warned.

