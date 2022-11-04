“Will win this” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal on November 6.

Lawrenson predicted that the Blues will emerge victorious out of the contest. The Blues will enter the contest on the back of a devastating 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners, on the other hand, won their last clash against Nottingham Forest by a 5-0 scoreline.

However, the pundit believes Graham Potter's side will react to the loss and will earn a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. He said (via Paddy Power):

"I think Chelsea will win this. I know how well Arsenal have done and they had a thumping win last week. Chelsea, they just got their tactics completely wrong at Brighton and they were taken apart. I think they’ll have a reaction. Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal."

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 31 points on the board from 12 games. The Blues, meanwhile, are in sixth spot with 21 points from 12 games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter provides update on Ben Chilwell's injury ahead of clash against Arsenal

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell suffered an injury as he pulled a hamstring during the Blues' latest UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb. The left-back won't be a part of the side to face Arsenal.

Potter provided an update on the player's fitness as he told the media ahead of the clash against the Gunners (via chelsea.com):

"Ben is going to go for a scan later this afternoon so we will find out how he is then with an update tomorrow, He feels okay but is obviously aware of the injury and we need to let the swelling settle down and hence the delay with the scan. We'll know more after that."

He added:

"I wouldn’t say he fears the worst but we all saw the nature of the injury. I can’t say it looks positive but until we get the scan it's difficult to say. He's okay but until you get the diagnosis, we're just hopeful and fingers crossed. Then from there we’ll see how to get him back fit and strong. It's disappointing, of course."

Chelsea will hope to bounce back and get their Premier League campaign back on track.

