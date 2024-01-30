Will Xavi return to Barcelona in the future? Legendary Spaniard makes intriguing claim

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez has left the possibility open of returning to the Camp Nou in the future.

The legendary former player announced following the 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal at the weekend that he's stepping down at the end of the season. Following a superb 2022-23 season - where Barca won the La Liga and Supercopa Espana titles - the Blaugrana have floundered across competitions this term.

The Villarreal defeat left Barca 11 points off leaders Girona, who have played a game more, with 17 games to go. Just days earlier, Xavi's side had bowed out of the Copa del Rey following a 4-2 extra time defeat in the quarterfinals at Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier this month, the Supercopa holders were humbled 4-1 by Real Madrid in the final in Riyadh. With a run of three defeats in five games across competitions, the pressure was mounting on Xavi to turn around the side's rapidly dwindling fortunes.

The Spaniard told the club's website after the Villarreal game that he's stepping aside. However, as per Barca Times, Xavi is open to a return as the first-team boss in the future:

"I don't discard coming back as a manager in the future."

Barcelona's only realistic title hope this season is the UEFA Champions League, where they take on Napoli in the Round of 16.

"My announcement was designed to help the team grow" - Barcelona boss Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez is pleasantly surprised with the plethora of messages from fans and well-wishers following his decision to leave his managerial job.

Since taking over Ronald Koeman in November 2021, the Spaniard has overseen the Barca first team in 120 games across competitions, winning 76 times and losing 26.

Explaining his decision to leave, Xavi said that the team is in need of a different leadership to take a 'step forward', elaborating (as per Barca website):

"I have been surprised by the messages, the calls...during the days a lot of my players have come to speak to me and many were emotional. I have felt that human quality. My announcement was designed to help the team grow. so that we can all take a step forward."

The Blaugrana take on Osasuna at home in the league on Wednesday (January 31).